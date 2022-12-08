Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Result: Full List of Constituency-Wise Winners from BJP, Congress & AAP

For the Congress, Thursday has brought some much-needed good news. Down and out since the BJP expanded its footprint all over the country, the Grand Old Party looks set to win the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections for which votes are being counted.

While earlier trends showed the Congress and BJP neck-and-neck in the hill state which has a tradition of voting out incumbents, latest predictions reveal that the former is leading on 39 seats versus the saffron party’s surge on 26.

As the counting proceeds and Congress keeps up efforts to win the hill state, News18 brings to you the full list of constituency-wise winners and their political affiliations in Himachal Pradesh:

Hans Raj — BJP — Churah Dr. Janak Raj — BJP — Bharmour Neeraj Nayar — INC — Chamba Dhavinder Singh — BJP — Dalhousie Ranbir Singh — BJP — Nurpur Malender Rajan — INC — Indora Bhawani Singh Pathania — INC — Fatehpur Chander Kumar — INC — Jawali Hoshyar Singh — IND — Dehra Bikram Singh — BJP — Jaswan-Pragpur Sanjay Rattan — INC — Jawalamukhi Yadvinder Goma — INC — Jaisinghpur RS Bali — INC — Nagrota Kewal Singh — INC — Shahpur Sudhir Sharma — INC — Dharamshala Ashish Butail — INC — Palampur Kishori Lal — INC — Baijnath Ravi Thakur — INC — Lahaul & Spiti Bhuvneshwar Gaur — INC — Manali Sunder Singh Thakur — INC — Kullu Surender Shourie — BJP — Banjar Lokender Kumar — BJP — Anni Deep Raj — BJP — Karsog Rakesh Kumar — BJP — Sundernagar Vinod Kumar — BJP — Nachan Jai Ram Thakur — BJP — Seraj Prakash Prem Kumar — BJP — Jogindernagar Anil Sharma — BJP — Mandi Dalip Thakur — BJP — Sarkaghat Ashish Sharma — IND — Hamirpur Inder Dutt Lakhanpal — INC — Barsar Sukhvinder Singh — INC — Nadaun Sudarshan Singh Babloo — INC — Chintpurni Chaitanya Sharma — INC — Gagret Mukesh Agnihotri — INC — Haroli Satpal Singh Satti — BJP — Una Davinder Kumar — INC — Kutlehar Rajesh Dharmani — INC — Ghumarwin Randhir Sharma — BJP — Sri Naina Deviji Sanjay — INC — Arki KL Thakur — IND — Nalagarh Ram Kumar — INC — Doon Dhani Ram Shandil — INC — Solan Vinod Sultanpuri — INC — Kasauli Reena — BJP — Pachhad Sukh Ram — BJP — Paonta Sahib Kuldeep Singh Rathore — INC — Theog Anirudh Singh — INC — Kasumpti Harish Janartha — INC — Shimla Vikramaditya Singh — INC — Shimla Rural Rohit Thakur — INC — Jubbal-Kotkhai Mohan Lal Brakta — INC — Rohru Jagat Singh Negi — INC — Kinnaur

