Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Result: Full List of Constituency-Wise Winners from BJP, Congress & AAP

For the Congress, Thursday has brought some much-needed good news. Down and out since the BJP expanded its footprint all over the country, the Grand Old Party looks set to win the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections for which votes are being counted.
While earlier trends showed the Congress and BJP neck-and-neck in the hill state which has a tradition of voting out incumbents, latest predictions reveal that the former is leading on 39 seats versus the saffron party’s surge on 26.
As the counting proceeds and Congress keeps up efforts to win the hill state, News18 brings to you the full list of constituency-wise winners and their political affiliations in Himachal Pradesh:
- Hans Raj — BJP — Churah
- Dr. Janak Raj — BJP — Bharmour
- Neeraj Nayar — INC — Chamba
- Dhavinder Singh — BJP — Dalhousie
- Ranbir Singh — BJP — Nurpur
- Malender Rajan — INC — Indora
- Bhawani Singh Pathania — INC — Fatehpur
- Chander Kumar — INC — Jawali
- Hoshyar Singh — IND — Dehra
- Bikram Singh — BJP — Jaswan-Pragpur
- Sanjay Rattan — INC — Jawalamukhi
- Yadvinder Goma — INC — Jaisinghpur
- RS Bali — INC — Nagrota
- Kewal Singh — INC — Shahpur
- Sudhir Sharma — INC — Dharamshala
- Ashish Butail — INC — Palampur
- Kishori Lal — INC — Baijnath
- Ravi Thakur — INC — Lahaul & Spiti
- Bhuvneshwar Gaur — INC — Manali
- Sunder Singh Thakur — INC — Kullu
- Surender Shourie — BJP — Banjar
- Lokender Kumar — BJP — Anni
- Deep Raj — BJP — Karsog
- Rakesh Kumar — BJP — Sundernagar
- Vinod Kumar — BJP — Nachan
- Jai Ram Thakur — BJP — Seraj
- Prakash Prem Kumar — BJP — Jogindernagar
- Anil Sharma — BJP — Mandi
- Dalip Thakur — BJP — Sarkaghat
- Ashish Sharma — IND — Hamirpur
- Inder Dutt Lakhanpal — INC — Barsar
- Sukhvinder Singh — INC — Nadaun
- Sudarshan Singh Babloo — INC — Chintpurni
- Chaitanya Sharma — INC — Gagret
- Mukesh Agnihotri — INC — Haroli
- Satpal Singh Satti — BJP — Una
- Davinder Kumar — INC — Kutlehar
- Rajesh Dharmani — INC — Ghumarwin
- Randhir Sharma — BJP — Sri Naina Deviji
- Sanjay — INC — Arki
- KL Thakur — IND — Nalagarh
- Ram Kumar — INC — Doon
- Dhani Ram Shandil — INC — Solan
- Vinod Sultanpuri — INC — Kasauli
- Reena — BJP — Pachhad
- Sukh Ram — BJP — Paonta Sahib
- Kuldeep Singh Rathore — INC — Theog
- Anirudh Singh — INC — Kasumpti
- Harish Janartha — INC — Shimla
- Vikramaditya Singh — INC — Shimla Rural
- Rohit Thakur — INC — Jubbal-Kotkhai
- Mohan Lal Brakta — INC — Rohru
- Jagat Singh Negi — INC — Kinnaur
Read all the Latest Politics News here