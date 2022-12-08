Home » News » Elections » Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Result: Full List of Constituency-Wise Winners from BJP, Congress & AAP

December 08, 2022

Himachal Pradesh, India

The Congress looks set to win the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections for which votes are being counted. (Reuters File)
For the Congress, Thursday has brought some much-needed good news. Down and out since the BJP expanded its footprint all over the country, the Grand Old Party looks set to win the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections for which votes are being counted.

While earlier trends showed the Congress and BJP neck-and-neck in the hill state which has a tradition of voting out incumbents, latest predictions reveal that the former is leading on 39 seats versus the saffron party’s surge on 26.

As the counting proceeds and Congress keeps up efforts to win the hill state, News18 brings to you the full list of constituency-wise winners and their political affiliations in Himachal Pradesh:

  1. Hans Raj — BJP — Churah
  2. Dr. Janak Raj — BJP — Bharmour
  3. Neeraj Nayar — INC — Chamba
  4. Dhavinder Singh — BJP — Dalhousie
  5. Ranbir Singh — BJP — Nurpur
  6. Malender Rajan — INC — Indora
  7. Bhawani Singh Pathania — INC — Fatehpur
  8. Chander Kumar — INC — Jawali
  9. Hoshyar Singh — IND — Dehra
  10. Bikram Singh — BJP — Jaswan-Pragpur
  11. Sanjay Rattan — INC — Jawalamukhi
  12. Yadvinder Goma — INC — Jaisinghpur
  13. RS Bali — INC — Nagrota
  14. Kewal Singh — INC — Shahpur
  15. Sudhir Sharma — INC — Dharamshala
  16. Ashish Butail — INC — Palampur
  17. Kishori Lal — INC — Baijnath
  18. Ravi Thakur — INC — Lahaul & Spiti
  19. Bhuvneshwar Gaur — INC — Manali
  20. Sunder Singh Thakur — INC — Kullu
  21. Surender Shourie — BJP — Banjar
  22. Lokender Kumar — BJP — Anni
  23. Deep Raj — BJP — Karsog
  24. Rakesh Kumar — BJP — Sundernagar
  25. Vinod Kumar — BJP — Nachan
  26. Jai Ram Thakur — BJP — Seraj
  27. Prakash Prem Kumar — BJP — Jogindernagar
  28. Anil Sharma — BJP — Mandi
  29. Dalip Thakur — BJP — Sarkaghat
  30. Ashish Sharma — IND — Hamirpur
  31. Inder Dutt Lakhanpal — INC — Barsar
  32. Sukhvinder Singh — INC — Nadaun
  33. Sudarshan Singh Babloo — INC — Chintpurni
  34. Chaitanya Sharma — INC — Gagret
  35. Mukesh Agnihotri — INC — Haroli
  36. Satpal Singh Satti — BJP — Una
  37. Davinder Kumar — INC — Kutlehar
  38. Rajesh Dharmani — INC — Ghumarwin
  39. Randhir Sharma — BJP — Sri Naina Deviji
  40. Sanjay — INC — Arki
  41. KL Thakur — IND — Nalagarh
  42. Ram Kumar — INC — Doon
  43. Dhani Ram Shandil — INC — Solan
  44. Vinod Sultanpuri — INC — Kasauli
  45. Reena — BJP — Pachhad
  46. Sukh Ram — BJP — Paonta Sahib
  47. Kuldeep Singh Rathore — INC — Theog
  48. Anirudh Singh — INC — Kasumpti
  49. Harish Janartha — INC — Shimla
  50. Vikramaditya Singh — INC — Shimla Rural
  51. Rohit Thakur — INC — Jubbal-Kotkhai
  52. Mohan Lal Brakta — INC — Rohru
  53. Jagat Singh Negi — INC — Kinnaur

first published: December 08, 2022, 13:55 IST
last updated: December 08, 2022, 14:57 IST
