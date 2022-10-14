Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Hill State to Vote on Nov 12, Results on Dec 8, Announces EC

The stage is set for elections to Himachal Pradesh, with the Election Commission announcing that polls to the hill state will be held in a single phase on November 12 and votes will be counted on December 8.

The tenure of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. The previous assembly elections were held in November 2017 in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, with Jai Ram Thakur becoming the chief minister.

News18 takes a look at the parties in the fray and their preparations for Himachal polls:

BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the campaign in the hill state on September 24 when he addressed the Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally rally at Paddal Ground in Mandi through video-conferencing. Highlighting the impact of co-ordination between the state and central government, Modi talked about IIT in Mandi, proposed Bulk Drug Park and other developmental projects in the pipeline.

Later in October, he inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹3,650 crore. “The Prime Minister’s vision and commitment to strengthen health services across the country is being showcased again through the inauguration of AIIMS, Bilaspur. The hospital, whose foundation stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in October 2017, is being established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana," the PMO said in a statement.

In a first, the prime minister witnessed the divine Rath Yatra of more than 300 deities and their grand assembly in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Sirmaur where the Hatti community will extend its gratitude to fulfil their long-pending demand of according them tribal status.

On the issue of candidates, there is a strong buzz that the BJP is contemplating giving emphasis to new faces and thereby denying tickets to some ministers and legislators to tide over any anti-incumbency. This, according to the opposition, could spark an exodus of disgruntled leaders from the BJP.

Congress

Priyanka Gandhi is likely to hold the fort for the Congress in the state since Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress is eyeing a comeback in the hill state and this will be the first election in the state which will be without Virbhadra Singh. However, the Congress has appointed his wife Pratibha Singh as the state president.

The Congress is confident of clawing back to power, and banks largely on the trend of alternate governments in the state since 1985. The party is, however, facing a leadership crisis in the state and has also witnessed veterans jumping ship to the BJP.

The Congress will go into the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls without declaring a chief ministerial candidate. The chairman of the election committee of the party’s state unit, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said the Congress will instead enter the elections with its “haath ka nishaan" (hand symbol).

The party believes corruption, unemployment and poor performance of the government will be among the major issues in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaign seems to have lost some steam in the hill state, with the party’s senior leadership seemingly more focussed on the electoral contest with the BJP in Gujarat.

After its stupendous run in the Punjab elections, the AAP had accelerated its campaign in Himachal Pradesh with not just rallies by senior leaders, but packed roadshows by party supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The blitzkrieg had led many to believe that the BJP could not only topple the Congress as the main challenger but could pose a tough challenge for the ruling Jai Ram Thakur government.

But after its senior leader and then party incharge for the polls Satyendra Jain was arrested in an alleged corruption case, the AAP clearly seems to have gone on the back-foot. Senior leader Raghav Chadha who was incharge of Punjab election as well, has been dispatched to Gujarat to coordinate the party’s campaign.

The AAP has promised Delhi-style mohalla clinics and sops for families of defence personnel if voted to power in Himachal Pradesh, as part their second set of “guarantees" for the upcoming assembly elections.

In an attempt to woo those from the defence, the party will give a “tribute amount" of Rs 1 crore each to families that lose a person recruited in the armed forces, paramilitary forces and state police.

