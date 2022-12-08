Himatnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Himatnagar seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Vinendrasinh Dilipsinh Zala (BJP), Nirmalsinh Ajabsinh Parmar (AAP), Parmar Anilkumar Ramanlal (BSP), Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel (INC), Pathan Usmangani Mahmdkhan (IND), Sanghani Salmankhan Mustakbhai (IND), Sanghani Sikandarbhai Mustakbhai (IND), Solanki Maganbhai Lakhabhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.89% which is -6.48% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.27 Himatnagar (હિમતનગર) (Himmatnagar, Ahmadnagar) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. Himatnagar is part of Sabarkantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Himatnagar election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Himatnagar election result or click here for compact election results of Himatnagar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Himatnagar go here.

Demographic profile of Himatnagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.45%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,81,243 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,43,401 were male and 1,37,823 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Himatnagar in 2022 is 961 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,53,254 eligible electors, of which 1,29,993 were male, 1,23,246 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,357 eligible electors, of which 1,13,436 were male, 1,04,921 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Himatnagar in 2017 was 270. In 2012, there were 233 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Himatnagar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chavda(Rajubhai Chavda) of BJP won in this seat defeating Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel of INC by a margin of 1,712 which was 0.88% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chavda Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh (Rajubhai Chavda) of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Prafulbhai Khodabhai of BJP by a margin of 12,356 votes which was 7.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.69% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 27. Himatnagar Assembly segment of the 5. Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency. Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh of BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat defeating Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Himatnagar:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Himatnagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Himatnagar are: Vinendrasinh Dilipsinh Zala (BJP), Nirmalsinh Ajabsinh Parmar (AAP), Parmar Anilkumar Ramanlal (BSP), Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel (INC), Pathan Usmangani Mahmdkhan (IND), Sanghani Salmankhan Mustakbhai (IND), Sanghani Sikandarbhai Mustakbhai (IND), Solanki Maganbhai Lakhabhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Himatnagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.37%, while it was 80.08% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -6.48% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Himatnagar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Himatnagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.27. Himatnagar comprises of the following areas of Sabarkantha district of Gujarat: 1. Himatnagar Taluka. 2. Bhiloda Taluka (Part) Villages - Nankhi, Khapreta, Fatepur, medi Timba, Naroda, mankdi, Shangal, Bamna, Siholi, Punasan, Dhuleta, Vantdi, Hathrol, Nani Bebar, Rajendranagar. 3. Talod Taluka (Part) Village – Charanvata.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Himatnagar constituency, which are: Vijapur, Idar (SC), Bhiloda (ST), Modasa, Prantij. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Himatnagar:

The geographic coordinates of Himatnagar is: 23°37’05.2"N 73°01’58.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Himatnagar

List of candididates contesting from Himatnagar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Vinendrasinh Dilipsinh Zala

Party: BJP

Age: 68

Profession: Lawyer, Farming & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 8.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 89.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.6 crore

Total income: Rs 5.6 lakh

Candidate name: Nirmalsinh Ajabsinh Parmar

Party: AAP

Age: 60

Profession: Retired Principle

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Anilkumar Ramanlal

Party: BSP

Age: 35

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 61.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 31.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 72000

Candidate name: Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 47

Profession: Agriculture, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 92.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 39.9 lakh

Candidate name: Pathan Usmangani Mahmdkhan

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanghani Salmankhan Mustakbhai

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanghani Sikandarbhai Mustakbhai

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8800

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Solanki Maganbhai Lakhabhai

Party: IND

Age: 58

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Himatnagar election result or click here for compact election results of Himatnagar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Himatnagar go here.

Read all the Latest News here