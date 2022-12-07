Alipur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.4

Ward No.4 Alipur (अलीपुर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Narela Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Alipur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Alipur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Alipur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Alipur was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Alipur candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Alipur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Deep Kumar (AAP), Yogesh (BJP), Kusum (BSP), Rai Singh Mann (INC), Rajiv Kumar (IND), Kapil Dev Sharma (IND), Ishwar Singh (JDU).

MLA and MP of Alipur

Sharad Kumar Chauhan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 1. Narela Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Alipur is a part.

Demographic profile of Alipur

According to the delimitation report, Alipur ward has a total population of 74,449 of which 15,359 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 20.63% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Alipur ward

The following areas are covered under the Alipur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Singhola; Bhorgarh, Babu Jagjivan Ram Colony; Shahpur Garhi; Iradat Nagar Alias Naya Bans; Holambi Kalan; Bodhpur Bija Pur; Village Alipur; Khera Kalan C.T; Khera Khurd C.T; Tikri Khurd Ct.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 4. Alipur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Deep Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,59,14,023; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Yogesh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 68,78,920; Total liabilities: Rs 10,00,000.

Candidate name: Kusum; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 67,57,982; Total liabilities: Rs 1,60,000.

Candidate name: Rai Singh Mann; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,71,60,386; Total liabilities: Rs 11,23,856.

Candidate name: Kapil Dev Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,29,71,472; Total liabilities: Rs 10,62,222.

Candidate name: Rajiv Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,00,45,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ishwar Singh; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,82,23,493; Total liabilities: Rs 11,68,955.

