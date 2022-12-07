Bakhtawarpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.5

Ward No.5 Bakhtawarpur (बख्‍तावरपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Narela Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Bakhtawarpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Bakhtawarpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Bakhtawarpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Bakhtawarpur was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Bakhtawarpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Bakhtawarpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Babita (AAP), Janta Devi (BJP), Kavita (BSP), Jyoti Upadhyay (INC), Vibha (IND), Sheela Devi (NCP).

MLA and MP of Bakhtawarpur

Sharad Kumar Chauhan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 1. Narela Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Bakhtawarpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Bakhtawarpur

According to the delimitation report, Bakhtawarpur ward has a total population of 55,144 of which 10,926 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 19.81% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Bakhtawarpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Bakhtawarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Singhu; Hamid Pur; Taj Pur Kalan; Akbar Pur Majra; Palla; Jhangola; Tigi Pur; Kham Pur; Zind Pur; Hiranki; Mohd. Pur Ramzan Pur; Village Bakhtawar Pur; Bakoli Ct; Village Bakhtawar Pur.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 5. Bakhtawarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Babita; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 16,65,54,180; Total liabilities: Rs 33,44,388.

Candidate name: Janta Devi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,05,01,304; Total liabilities: Rs 3,60,767.

Candidate name: Kavita; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 55,44,406; Total liabilities: Rs 1,95,285.

Candidate name: Jyoti Upadhyay; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,25,742; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vibha; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 16,94,839; Total liabilities: Rs 73,126.

Candidate name: Sheela Devi; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 44,45,000; Total liabilities: Rs 2,30,000.

