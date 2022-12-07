Burari ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.6

Ward No.6 Burari (बुराड़ी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Burari Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Burari went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Burari corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Burari ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Burari was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Burari candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Burari ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ashishtyagi (AAP), Anil Kumar Tyagi (BJP), Sat Prakash (BSP), Nitin Tyagi (INC), Vinod Kumar (IND).

MLA and MP of Burari

Sanjeev Jha of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 2. Burari Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Burari is a part.

Demographic profile of Burari

According to the delimitation report, Burari ward has a total population of 71,180 of which 6,441 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.05% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Burari ward

The following areas are covered under the Burari ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ct Burari, Ekta Enclave,; Ct Burari, Garhi Village; Salem Pur Majra Burari; Ct Burari; Ct Burari, Prem Nagar, Ct Burari, Baba Colony Block B; Ct Burari, Couductor Colony; Ct Burari, Upkar Colony; Ct Burari, Kaushik Enclave Block A, B; Ct Burari, Laxmi Vihar, Ct Burari, Numbardar Colony, Ct Burari, Swami Dayanand Enclave; Ct Burari, Shankar Pura Village; Ct Burari, Shastri Park Block A, B; Ct Burari, Uttara Khand Colony Part I, Block A, B, Ct Burari, Uttara Khand Colony Part Ii; Ct Burari, Vidhya Shri Apptt,; Ct Burari, Vijay Colony; Ct Burari Sant Nagar Block B.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 6. Burari ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ashish Tyagi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 26,35,508; Total liabilities: Rs 7,00,000.

Candidate name: Anil Kumar Tyagi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,99,04,725; Total liabilities: Rs 3,20,000.

Candidate name: Nitin Tyagi; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 89,78,547; Total liabilities: Rs 13,77,363.

Candidate name: Vinod Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 94,76,800; Total liabilities: Rs 2,50,000.

