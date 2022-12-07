Dichaon Kalan ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.128

Ward No.128 Dichaon Kalan (द‍िचाऊं कलां) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Najafgarh Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Dichaon Kalan went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Dichaon Kalan corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Dichaon Kalan ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Dichaon Kalan was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dichaon Kalan candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Dichaon Kalan ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Anita (AAP), Neelam (BJP), Komal (INC), Kamlesh (IND), Meenu Tehlan (IND).

MLA and MP of Dichaon Kalan

Kailash Gahlot of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 35. Najafgarh Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Dichaon Kalan is a part.

Demographic profile of Dichaon Kalan

According to the delimitation report, Dichaon Kalan ward has a total population of 71,665 of which 10,004 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.96% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Dichaon Kalan ward

The following areas are covered under the Dichaon Kalan ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Abcde Jai Vihar Najafgarh + Subidha Encl.+ Prashant Encl.+ Gadda Colony, Jai Vihar Extn., Baprola Ct Nangli Vihar Ext. Phase Iii; Aggrawal Colony, Indra Market,, Lokesh Park Extn. Gupta Market Phase-Ii, Lokesh Park, Phase-I, New Heera Park,, Raguvir Enclave,, Shiv Nagar,, Som Bazar Haibatpura, Uggersain Park; Ajay Park, Naya Bazar, Vijay Park Extn. And Laxmi Garden; Baba Hari Das Nagar,, Baba Hari Das Nagar, Rajiv Vihar, Guliya Encl; Bajrang Encl., Deepak Vihar,, Deepak Vihar, Extn.; Indra Park, Block-A.B.C.; Main Najafgarh, Tilak Nagar Road, Desu Colony Najafgarh, Maksudabad, Extn., Maksudabad Enclave Block-E.F.; New Heera Park Extn., New Heera Park,; Njafgarh Park Ext., Njafgarh Park,; Shiv Enclave A, B, C, D, E- Block,; Dichaon Kalan; Haridas Enclave; Sainik Enclave Crpf; Digu Pura; Laxmi Vihar Near D.K. Depot; Sainik Enclave Crpf.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 128. Dichaon Kalan ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Anita; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,60,36,963; Total liabilities: Rs 1,11,50,000.

Candidate name: Neelam; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,53,68,694; Total liabilities: Rs 28,10,000.

Candidate name: Komal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 24,763; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kamlesh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,52,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Meenu Tehlan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,39,007; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

