Holambi Kalan ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.3

Ward No.3 Holambi Kalan (होलंबी कलां) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Narela Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Holambi Kalan went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Holambi Kalan corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Holambi Kalan ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Holambi Kalan was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Holambi Kalan candidates 2022

There are a total of 9 contestants in the fray from Holambi Kalan ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Neha (AAP), Archana (BJP), Ritu (BSP), Shabnam (CPM), Monika Chaudhary (INC), Anchal (IND), Usha (IND), Sushila Devi (IND), Sonika (IND).

MLA and MP of Holambi Kalan

Sharad Kumar Chauhan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 1. Narela Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Holambi Kalan is a part.

Demographic profile of Holambi Kalan

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Holambi Kalan ward has a total population of 80,238 of which 18,845 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 23.49% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Holambi Kalan ward

The following areas are covered under the Holambi Kalan ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Prem Colony Narela; Mamoorpur Village; Krishna Nagar Singhu Border Road Narela; Kureni, Sec-A-10; Narela Dda Flats Dda Flats Sect A-6 Pkt-5, 7, 11, 12, , T.Huts; Narela Pana Paposian, Sect.A-9; Kureni; Narela Dda Flats Dda Flats Sect A-6 Pkt-5, 7, 11, 12, , T.Huts; Holambi Khurad; Holambi Khurad Village; Holambi Kalan; Holambi Khurad Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 3. Holambi Kalan ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Neha; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,81,683; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Archana; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Doctorate; Total assets: Rs 31,26,853; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ritu; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,03,37,274; Total liabilities: Rs 8,50,000.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Shabnam; Party: CPIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 77,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Monika Chaudhary; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 54,486; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anchal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 18,91,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sonika; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,97,706; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Sushila Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 14,16,097; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Usha; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 25,21,329; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here