Inder Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.140

Ward No.140 Inder Puri (इंद्रपुरी) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Inder Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Inder Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Inder Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Inder Puri was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Inder Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Inder Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Jyoti Gautam (AAP), Mohan Lal (BJP), Sunil Bagri (INC), Amarjeet Singh (IND).

MLA and MP of Inder Puri

Durgesh Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 39. Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Inder Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Inder Puri

According to the delimitation report, Inder Puri ward has a total population of 59,603 of which 17,847 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 29.94% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Inder Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Inder Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chiriya Colony Ii A, Pusa Campus B, D-Ii Type Qtr, Pusa Institue Type I, Pusa Campus Wc Qtrs, Desu Qtr., Type E Qtr.,; Inder Puri J J Colony Railway Line .; “Inderpuri / Krishi Kunj, Blk 104, 105-108, 109-115, 751-850, 851-910, 481-615, 360-480, 2 25-360;" Inderpuri A Block; Inderpuri B Block; “Inderpuri Block 135-147, 75-121, 1-151, Ahn 01-94,;" Inderpuri Block 2-17; Inderpuri D; Inderpuri E Block; Inderpuri Ea Block; Inderpuri Ea Block, Inderpuri Wz; Inderpuri Ef Block; Inderpuri Eg; Inderpuri F Block; Inderpuri Ra; Inder Puri J J Colony Block C; Inder Puri J J Colony Railway Line .

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 140. Inder Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Jyoti Gautam; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,88,65,076; Total liabilities: Rs 35,00,000.

Candidate name: Sunil Bagri; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 70,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Amarjeet Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 13,91,273; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

