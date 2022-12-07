Jharoda ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.10

Ward No.10 Jharoda (झड़ोदा) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Burari Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Jharoda went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Jharoda corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Jharoda ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Jharoda was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Jharoda candidates 2022

There are a total of 10 contestants in the fray from Jharoda ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Gagan Choudhary (AAP), Brijesh Kumar Rai (BJP), Neetu (BSP), Amblka (IND), Rajesh Gaba (IND), Chetan Maurya (IND), Rajbir (IND), Santosh Kumar Shah (IND), Gulabsinghal (IND), Mohammad Saiyad (JDU).

MLA and MP of Jharoda

Sanjeev Jha of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 2. Burari Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Jharoda is a part.

Demographic profile of Jharoda

According to the delimitation report, Jharoda ward has a total population of 83,406 of which 8,954 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.74% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Jharoda ward

The following areas are covered under the Jharoda ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Jagat Pur Ilaqa Delhi; Ct Burari Sant Nagar Block A,, Ct Burari Sant Nagar Block B; Ct Burari Sant Nagar Block B; Ct Burari A-2 Block West Sant Nagar; Ct Burari Bengali Colony Sant Nagar,; Ct Burari Hanuman Kunj Sant Nagar, Ct Burari Shiv Kunj Sant Nagar; Ct Burari Bhagat Colony Near A-2 Block West Sant Nagar, Ct Burari Nehru Gali Near A-2 Block West Sant Nagar; Ct Burari Chandan Vihar Near A-2 Block Sant Nagar; Ct Burari Milan Vihar,; Dipanshu Colony Jharoda Mazra,; Ct Jharoda Mazra Burari A, B - Blk, Himgiri Cly Nr Ps Burari; Ct Jharoda Mazra Burari Bhagwan Park; Ct Jharoda Mazra Burari Harijan Basti; Ct Jharoda Mazra Burari Jharoda Village; Ct Jharoda Mazra Burari Ramesh Tyagi Colony; Ct Jharoda Mazra Burari Surender Colony Pt I, Ii, Iii.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 10. Jharoda ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Gagan Choudhary; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 50,03,915; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Brijesh Kumar Rai; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 53,57,512; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Neetu; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 22,00,012; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ambika; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 73,25,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Chetna Maurya; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,55,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Gulab Singhal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 11,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajbir; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,400; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajesh Gaba; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Santosh Kumar Shah; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,04,076; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mohammad Saiyad; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 92,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

