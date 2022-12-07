Madhu Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.136

Ward No.136 Madhu Vihar (मधु व‍िहार) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Palam Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Madhu Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Madhu Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Madhu Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Madhu Vihar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Madhu Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Madhu Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Neha Goswami (AAP), Sushma Rathee (BJP), Shanti Devi (BSP), Rinku Devi (CPI), Esha Bishnoi (INC), Meena Mishra (IND), Poonam Rani (IND).

MLA and MP of Madhu Vihar

Bhavna Gaur of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 37. Palam Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Madhu Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Madhu Vihar

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Madhu Vihar ward has a total population of 67,394 of which 6,236 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.25% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Madhu Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Madhu Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Mahavir Enclave, Dda Lig/Mig Flat Sec-2 Dwarka,; Mahavir Enclave, Joy Appt, Mahavir Enclave, Mandakini Appt, Anmol, Ashadeep Flats; Mahavir Enclave, Makalaxmi Appt; Mahavir Enclave, Mandakini Appt, Anmol, Ashadeep Flats; Mahavir Enclave, Nav Nirman Appt., Mahavir Enclave, Npsc Appt; Mahavir Enclave, Videsh Mantralaya Flats; “Raja Puri Block-I, C, E, H, J, K, S, A, J, L, M;" Bharat Vihar Block A, Bharat Vihar Block-A, Madhu Vihar Block A, A-1, Madhu Vihar Block B B-1, Madhu Vihar Block C1, C, Madhu Vihar Blk D; East Rajapuri; Old Rajapuri Block- A, B, C, D, Raja Puri Block-I, C, E, H, J, K, S, A, J, L, M; Vishwas Park Block A, B, C, D, E, Vishwas Park Block B, C, E, F, G-S, U.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 136. Madhu Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Neha Goawami; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,03,02,004; Total liabilities: Rs 32,54,210.

Candidate name: Sushma Rathee; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,34,90,883; Total liabilities: Rs 8,75,000.

Candidate name: Shanti Devi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 1,50,52,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Rinku Devi; Party: CPI; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 21,23,966; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Esha Bishnoi; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,40,47,923; Total liabilities: Rs 17,42,204.

Candidate name: Meena Mishra; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,61,820; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Poonam Rani; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Doctorate; Total assets: Rs 1,98,75,042; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here