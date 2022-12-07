Mahavir Enclave ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.137

Ward No.137 Mahavir Enclave (महावीर एन्‍क्‍लेव) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Palam Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mahavir Enclave went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mahavir Enclave corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mahavir Enclave ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mahavir Enclave was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mahavir Enclave candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Mahavir Enclave ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ajay Kumar Rai (AAP), Raj Kumar (BJP), Sudeshwati (BSP), Jai Karan (INC), Uma Shankar (IND).

MLA and MP of Mahavir Enclave

Bhavna Gaur of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 37. Palam Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mahavir Enclave is a part.

Demographic profile of Mahavir Enclave

According to the delimitation report, Mahavir Enclave ward has a total population of 67,473 of which 9,134 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.54% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mahavir Enclave ward

The following areas are covered under the Mahavir Enclave ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Mahavir Enclave, Mahavir Vihar; Mahavir Enclave, Block-F, Mahavir Enclave, Block-C-3, Pipal Wali Gali, Mahavir Enclave, Block Lm G, , Block-L, Mahavir Enclave, Block-A, B, C, H, I Gurudwara Road, Mahavir Enclave, Block-G, Mahavir Enclave, Block-I; Mahavir Enclave Block-Cd; “Mahavir Enclave Sri Agresen Aptt, Mahavir Enclave, Sector-1 Pkt-2 Dwarka, Lig/Mig, Staff Quater, Dda Flats, Palam Extn. Harijan Basti;" Mahavir Enclave, Block Lm G, , Block-L, Mahavir Enclave, Vijay Enclave Block-A-1, A2 B-1 B-2, C; Mahavir Enclave, Block-C-2; “Mahavir Enclave, Block-H-4, H-3, H-2, H-1, L;" Mahavir Enclave, Nanda Block,; “Mahavir Enclave, Sector-1 Pkt-2 Dwarka, Lig/Mig, Staff Quater, Dda Flats;" Mahavir Enclave, Vijay Enclave Block-A-1, A2 B-1 B-2, C; Mahavir Enclave, Vinod Puri; Mahavir Vihar, Dwarka Puri.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 137. Mahavir Enclave ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ajay Kumar Rai; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 49,65,106; Total liabilities: Rs 1,92,540.

Candidate name: Raj Kumar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,39,302; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sudeshwati; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 16,52,90,673; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jai Karan; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 95,000; Total liabilities: Rs 50,000.

Candidate name: Uma Shankar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 22,05,800; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

