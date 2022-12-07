Mahipalpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.133

Ward No.133 Mahipalpur (मह‍िपालपुर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Bijwasan Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mahipalpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mahipalpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mahipalpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mahipalpur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mahipalpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Mahipalpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Joginder Singh (AAP), Inderjeet Sehrawat (BJP), Sachin Bhargav (BSP), Kunal Sehrawat (INC), Amrish (IND), Khajan Singh (IND), Chandan Kumar (IND).

MLA and MP of Mahipalpur

B.S. Joon of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 36. Bijwasan Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mahipalpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Mahipalpur

According to the delimitation report, Mahipalpur ward has a total population of 65,162 of which 11,490 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 17.63% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mahipalpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Mahipalpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Airport Authority Colony; Mahipalpur, Mahipalpur Block-K, Rangpuri Village; Rangpuri Village; Arjun Camp Mahipalpur; Defence Enclave; Mahipal Pur Rangpuri Pahari Nallah; Mahipalpur; Mahipalpur Block-L; Mahipalpur, Mahipalpur Block-L, Village Nagal Dewat, Dalit Ekta Camp; Mahipalpur, Rangpuri Pahari Camp, Shankar Camp; Rangpuri Pahari Camp, Shankar Camp; Vasant Kunj Flats; Village Nagal Dewat, Dalit Ekta Camp; Vasant Kunj Enclave Block A, B.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 133. Mahipalpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Joginder Singh; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 40,10,280; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Inderjeet Sehrawat; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,35,62,461; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kunal Sehrawat; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 8; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 51,64,024; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Amrish; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 16,41,94,318; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Chandan Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,03,000; Total liabilities: Rs 2,01,500.

Candidate name: Khajan Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,31,42,873; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

