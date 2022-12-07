Malka Ganj ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.12

Ward No.12 Malka Ganj (मलकागंज) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Timarpur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Malka Ganj went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Malka Ganj corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Malka Ganj ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Malka Ganj was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Malka Ganj candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Malka Ganj ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Guddi Devi Jatav (AAP), Rekha (BJP), Mamta (INC), Poonam (IND).

MLA and MP of Malka Ganj

Dilip Kumar Pandey of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 3. Timarpur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Malka Ganj is a part.

Demographic profile of Malka Ganj

According to the delimitation report, Malka Ganj ward has a total population of 68,941 of which 22,081 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 32.03% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Malka Ganj ward

The following areas are covered under the Malka Ganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Hindu College University Area, Mall Road Delhi University Road, Flag Staff Road, Upper Ridge Road, Cavlary Lane; Mall Road Delhi University Road, Flag Staff Road, Upper Ridge Road, Cavlary Lane; Patel Chest And Delhi University Staff Qrs; Satyawati Marg Mcd Colony Double Storey; Timarpur; Vikramaditya Mrg., Christian Colony; Patel Chest And Delhi University Staff Qrs; “Arya Pura (Subji Mandi)Gali Siksha Bhai Arya Pura, Gali Naiwali, Gali Mandir Wali, Gali Bela Wali, Gali Chamar Wali, Gali Nai Wali, Gali Masjid Wali, Gali Pipal Wali, Gali Lodha Rajput, Gali Kalan Khan, Gali Chajju Luhar, Gali Barori Wali, Gali Thana Wali, Tar Ghar Gali, Gali Dharamshala, Budh Basti;" Arya Pura (Subzi Mandi), Gali Tulsi Ram, Gali Har Narain, Gali Ghosian Gali Nanu Ram, Gali Ch. Sunder Singh; “Basti Punjabian (Nai Basti Road) Lambi Gali Gali Ram Roop, Gali Rajputana;" “Basti Punjabian (Nai Basti Road) Lambi Gali Gali Ram Roop, Gali Rajputana, Roshanara Road, T Huts Sita Saran Colony;" Chandrawal Road (Sohan Ganj); Cinema Wali Gali;; “Gt Road Gali Dakkhana-Gt Road Vishambhar Nath Road, Gali Ganesh Wali, Gali Sagar Chand, Gali Sagar Chand, Gali Shiv Dass, Gali Jai Puria;" Kartar Singh Road Gali Jain Mandir; Malka Ganj Roshanara Road, Block- A, B, C, D, H, J, K All Flats; Malka Ganj D-Block Mukimpura; Malka Ganj Road Mukim Pura; Malka Ganj Road, Gali Brahmin, Gali Ahiran, Gali Mandir Wali., Gali Shora Khothi; Malka Ganj Road, Kabir Basti, Block E, F, L Flat; Malka Ganj Road, Kabir Basti, Block E, F, L Flat, Nehru Kutia Malka Ganj; Malka Ganj Road, Katra Prabhu Dayal, Gali Gurudwara Wali; Mukim Pura Gt Road, Gali Katra Kheri Rewari, Gali Ladha Ram, Gali Mandir Wali, Mukim Pura Gali Bansi Wali, Gali Chaudhary Jhunumal, Gali Bhim Wali School Katra Nanak Wala; Roshanara Road Gali Bina Wali, Gali Sholi Bldg, Gali Meina Baig, Katra Imla Wala, Gali Mitra, Gali Jatav; “Roshanara Road- Harijan Basti, Harphool Singh Road, Murliwala Kuan;" Roshanara Road, T Huts Sita Saran Colony; Shora Khoti, Gali Fais Wali.Gali Jai Puria, Gali Shiv Dass, Punjabian Mohalla Gali Dhobi, Gali Ganesh.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 12. Malka Ganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Guddi Devi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 97,46,793; Total liabilities: Rs 18,00,000.

Candidate name: Rekha; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 16,17,421; Total liabilities: Rs 9,50,000.

Candidate name: Mamta; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 84,47,903; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Poonam Bharti; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 8,81,819; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

