Mukundpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.8

Ward No.8 Mukundpur (मुकुंदपुर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Burari Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mukundpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mukundpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mukundpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mukundpur was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mukundpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 11 contestants in the fray from Mukundpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ajay Kumar (AAP), Gulab Singh (BJP), Amit Kumar (BSP), Shatrughan Kumar (CPM), Shyam Singh (INC), Tej Ram (IND), Rajender Singh (IND), Roshan Lal (IND), Sunil Kumar Vyathit (IND), Ram Prakash Sharma (IND), Laxmidevi (JDU).

MLA and MP of Mukundpur

Sanjeev Jha of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 2. Burari Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mukundpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Mukundpur

According to the delimitation report, Mukundpur ward has a total population of 86,243 of which 18,359 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 21.29% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mukundpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Mukundpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Jahangir Puri Resetllement J J Colony Block D; Jahangir Puri Resetllement J J Colony Block E; Ct Mukund Pur, Mukundpur Part-I Block-C; Ct Mukund Pur, Mukundpur Part-Ii Block-B; Ct Mukund Pur, Mukundpur Village,; Ct Mukund Pur, Radha Vihar,; Ct Mukund Pur Part-I Block-D, B, Shukla Colony; Ct Mukund Pur Part-I Block-D, B, Shukla Colony, Mukundpur Village Part-Ii, Block-B; Ct Mukund Pur, Part-I, Ii Block-A; Ct Mukund Pur, Mukund Vihar Part-Ii; Ct Mukund Pur, Mukund Vihar, Part-I.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 8. Mukundpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ajay Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 41,17,839; Total liabilities: Rs 33,000.

Candidate name: Gulab Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,92,42,101; Total liabilities: Rs 18,64,000.

Candidate name: Amit Kumar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,47,270; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shatrughan Kumar; Party: CPIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,86,007; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shyam Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,85,99,065; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajender Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 50,717; Total liabilities: Rs 45,749.

Candidate name: Ram Prakash Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 12,06,022; Total liabilities: Rs 7,00,630.

Candidate name: Roshan Lal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sunil Kumar Vyathit; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 85,000; Total liabilities: Rs 50,000.

Candidate name: Tej Ram; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,14,728; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Laxmi Devi; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 16,93,577; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

