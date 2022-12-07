Raj Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.134

Ward No.134 Raj Nagar (राज नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Bijwasan Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Raj Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Raj Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Raj Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Raj Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Raj Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Raj Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Poonam Bhardwaj (AAP), Aruna Rawat (BJP), Krishna Sharma (INC), Smriti Mishra (IND), Sangeeta (IND).

MLA and MP of Raj Nagar

B.S. Joon of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 36. Bijwasan Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Raj Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Raj Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Raj Nagar ward has a total population of 66,635 of which 10,170 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 15.26% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Raj Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Raj Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Raj Nagar Dev Kunj Extn., Shri Lanka Colony, Raj Nagar Ext. 02 Block-P; Raj Nagar - Ii; Raj Nagar - Ii.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 134. Raj Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Poonam Bhardwaj; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,62,21,927; Total liabilities: Rs 10,81,000.

Candidate name: Aruna Rawat; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,01,70,674; Total liabilities: Rs 3,95,000.

Candidate name: Krishna Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 58,07,228; Total liabilities: Rs 3,50,000.

Candidate name: Sangeeta; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 34,50,877; Total liabilities: Rs 27,65,000.

Candidate name: Smriti Mishra; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,87,206; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

