Sadh Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.138

Ward No.138 Sadh Nagar (साध नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Palam Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Sadh Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Sadh Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Sadh Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Sadh Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sadh Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Sadh Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sangeeta (AAP), Inder Kaur (BJP), Praveen Dogra (INC), Anju Kumari (IND), Meenakshi (IND), Manju Soni (IND).

MLA and MP of Sadh Nagar

Bhavna Gaur of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 37. Palam Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Sadh Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Sadh Nagar

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Sadh Nagar ward has a total population of 56,487 of which 5,826 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.31% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Sadh Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Sadh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Sadh Nagar-I, Ii; Indra Park; Kailash Puri; Rajiv Gandhi Camp; Sadh Nagar-I, Ii.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 138. Sadh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sangeeta; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 26,80,880; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Inder Kaur; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,75,50,200; Total liabilities: Rs 4,50,000.

Candidate name: Praveen Dogra; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,77,21,127; Total liabilities: Rs 24,76,300.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Anju Kumari; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,75,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manju Soni; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 3,87,160; Total liabilities: Rs 1,42,281.

Candidate name: Meenakshi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,98,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here