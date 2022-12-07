Timarpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.11

Ward No.11 Timarpur (तिमारपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Timarpur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Timarpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Timarpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Timarpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Timarpur was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Timarpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 10 contestants in the fray from Timarpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Promila Gupta (AAP), Nahid Fatima (AIMIM), Amarlata Sangwan (BJP), Kunti (BSP), Priya Brij Jayant (INC), Archana Kumari (IND), Ranjeeta Chaudhary (IND), Farha Naaz (IND), Rakhi (IND), Poornima (NCP).

MLA and MP of Timarpur

Dilip Kumar Pandey of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 3. Timarpur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Timarpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Timarpur

According to the delimitation report, Timarpur ward has a total population of 76,596 of which 14,624 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 19.09% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Timarpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Timarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Drdo Residence Complex; Mall Road Dda Flats Near Najafgarh Drain; Nehru Vihar, Block -A; Timarpur (Din Dayal Sharma Marg), Cpwd Qtrs, Shyam Basti; “Timarpur (Lucknow Road), Dms Qtrs, Mcd Staff Qtrs;" Timarpur (Lucknow Road), River Apptt, T.Huts; Timarpur, Delhi Admn. Pwd Staff Qtrs; Timarpur, Indira Basti; Timarpur, Wazirabad Water Works; Timarpur, Pattrachar Basti; Timarpur, Sangam Vihar Colony, Timarpur, Wazirabad Ram Ghat, Timarpur, Wazirabad Village Colony; Timarpur, Sanjay Camp (Basti); “Nand Lal Jhuggi Camp Near Gopal Pur, Gopal Pur Village;" Nehru Vihar, Block -A, B, C, D, E.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 11. Timarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Promila Gupta; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,21,78,988; Total liabilities: Rs 1,50,000.

Candidate name: Nahid Fatima; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,80,761; Total liabilities: Rs 4,50,000.

Candidate name: Amarlata Sangwan; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 93,32,139; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kunti; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 88,37,000; Total liabilities: Rs 34,00,000.

Candidate name: Priya Brij Jayant; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 88,16,000; Total liabilities: Rs 22,36,000.

Candidate name: Archana Kumari; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 9,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Farha Naaz; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rakhi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 2,35,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ranjeeta Chaudhary; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,50,380; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Poornima; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 1,74,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

