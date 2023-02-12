Inaugurating the 246-km long Delhi-Lalsot-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle in the state.

Taking a dig at the Congress-led Rajasthan government, he said the Centre has made huge investments in infrastructure in the last 9 years as he laid the foundation stone of several road projects worth more than Rs. 18,100 crores in Dausa.

The new stretch is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

During his address in Dausa, PM Modi said, “In this budget, we have made a provision of 10 lakh crores for infrastructure and it is 5 times more as compared to 2014."

“The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor are going to become two strong pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country. These projects are going to change the picture of this entire region including Rajasthan in the coming times," he further added.

PM Modi Takes Dig at Gehlot Govt in Rajasthan

Addressing an election rally in Dausa soon after the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said the people of Rajasthan need to bring BJP back to power in order to be saved. He took a swipe at CM Ashok Gehlot by reading excerpts from previous year’s Budget while presenting the state’s 2023-24 Budget.

“People know how they (Congress) are running the state and everyone knows what happened in the recent budget," he said. “If Rajasthan had got the power of the double engine govt, it would have developed more. Congress does not work nor they let others work," he added.

PM Modi’s remarks came ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, slated for later this year. “I know anyone can make mistakes but Congress has no vision. Rajasthan needs a government that works for its development," he further said.

Notably, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the programme through a video link. While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister’s residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.

“No Development in Village and Border Areas"

PM Modi also alleged that the Congress-led Rajasthan government did no work in the village and border areas. “Congress governments did not carry out development work in border villages and areas because they were scared, and they have said in parliament that what will happen if the enemy comes on the roads made by us," Modi said at a BJP rally in Dausa district.

“The Congress has always underestimated the valour and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply," he said.

The prime minister said his government has created a network of roads and rail in border areas in the last nine years.

In the 2018 assembly elections, most seats in eastern Rajasthan were won by the Congress. The BJP is looking to strengthen its base in the region.

