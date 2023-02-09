I Don't Think Anyone in India Listens to Rahul Gandhi, Himanta Biswa Sarma Tells News18 | Exclusive

It is only people from a certain ecosystem that listen to and clap for Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday as he slammed the Opposition’s disruptions in Parliament in an exclusive interview to News18.

Clarifying that he had not heard Gandhi’s speech as it was “not worth looking at", Sarma said: “Nobody hears Rahul Gandhi. Only people from a certain ecosystem hear and clap for him. I have not seen his speech. I don’t think it’s worth looking at what Rahul Gandhi says. I have seen PM Narendra Modi’s address. It is one of the best speeches. I don’t think anybody in India hears Rahul Gandhi."

The chief minister’s statement comes just a day after Gandhi’s speech created a ruckus in Parliament as he attacked the government over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani’s fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014.

An irate BJP has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding action against the Congress leader for “breach of privilege" after he levelled “unverified, incriminatory and defamatory" statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the Opposition’s role in Parliament, Sarma told News18 that the Congress’ behaviour showed it was using the House to attack an individual. “It shows their motive was to defame a person. This is absolutely wrong on their part. They are not acting as a responsible Opposition. They will pay the price for that."

Asked about Mahua Moitra’s now-expunged comment — an ‘offensive’ word on the floor of the House on Tuesday — Sarma said: “I don’t know Mahua Moitra. I know she is an honourable MP and nothing else. I have not taken any interest in what she says."

The Assam chief minister, who is overseeing the electoral preparedness of the BJP in the northeastern states going to polls — Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya — has expressed confidence that the party will be victorious. ​

