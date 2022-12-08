Idar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Idar seat in Gujarat. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ramanlal Ishwarlal Vora (BJP), Jayantibhai Pranami (AAP), Ramabhai Virchandbhai Solanki (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.85% which is -5.07% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.28 Idar (ઇડર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. Idar is part of Sabarkantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Idar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Idar election result or click here for compact election results of Idar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Idar go here.

Advertisement

Demographic profile of Idar:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.21% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.28%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,843 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,46,179 were male and 1,40,659 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Idar in 2022 is 962 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,59,926 eligible electors, of which 1,33,629 were male, 1,26,296 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,919 eligible electors, of which 1,19,128 were male, 1,11,791 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Idar in 2017 was 349. In 2012, there were 267 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Idar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kanodiya Hitu of BJP won in this seat defeating Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela of INC by a margin of 14,813 which was 7.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramanlal Ishvarlal Vora of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Solanki Ramabhai Virchandbhai of INC by a margin of 11,380 votes which was 6.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.38% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 28. Idar Assembly segment of the 5. Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituency. Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh of BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat defeating Thakor Rajendrasinh Shivsinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sabarkantha Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Idar:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Idar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Idar are: Ramanlal Ishwarlal Vora (BJP), Jayantibhai Pranami (AAP), Ramabhai Virchandbhai Solanki (INC).

Voter turnout in Idar:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.85%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.92%, while it was 79.34% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.07% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Idar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Idar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.28. Idar comprises of the following areas of Sabarkantha district of Gujarat: 1. Vadali Taluka . 2. Idar Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Idar constituency, which are: Kheralu, Danta (ST), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda (ST), Himatnagar, Vijapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Idar:

The geographic coordinates of Idar is: 23°51’39.6"N 72°57’54.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Idar

List of candididates contesting from Idar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ramanlal Ishwarlal Vora

Party: BJP

Age: 70

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 80.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 3.8 lakh

Candidate name: Jayantibhai Pranami

Party: AAP

Age: 60

Profession: Agriculture & Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 29.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 78 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ramabhai Virchandbhai Solanki

Party: INC

Age: 51

Profession: Sahil Trading Company, Idar

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 58.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 19.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 22.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 36.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Idar election result or click here for compact election results of Idar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Idar go here.

Read all the Latest News here