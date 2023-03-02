Live election result updates and highlights of Impur seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Nuklutoshi (NPP), Imnatiba (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 91.06% which is -3.98% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.23 Impur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Mokokchung district of Nagaland. Impur is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Impur Election Results 2023 Results Party Candidate Name NDPP T N Mannen INC Bendangkokba Graduate and above

Graduate and above Criminal cases

Criminal cases Assets more than Rs 1 cr

Assets more than Rs 1 cr Deposit Forfeited

LIVE Impur election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Impur election result or click here for compact election results of Impur and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Impur go here.

Demographic profile of Impur:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 13603 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 6,850 were male and 6,753 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Impur in 2023 is 986 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 10178 eligible electors, of which 5,220 were male, 4,958 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 10138 eligible electors, of which 5,176 were male, 4,962 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Impur in 2018 was 117. In 2013, there were 168 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Impur:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Dr Imtiwapang Aier of NPF won in this seat defeating T N Mannen of NDPP by a margin of 62 which was 0.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 49.7% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Imtiwapang Aier of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating T N Manen of NPF by a margin of 2525 votes which was 25.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 62.99% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 23. Impur Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Impur:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Impur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Impur are: Nuklutoshi (NPP), Imnatiba (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Impur:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.06%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 95.04%, while it was 95.94% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.98% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Impur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Impur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.23. Impur comprises of the following areas of Mokokchung district of Nagaland: Kobulong Compound, Alongchen Compound and Yisemyong Compound and Mopungchukit, Impur, Chami, Longpha, Longjang, and Sungretsu villages of Kobulong circle; and Yisemyong Compound of Chuchuyimlang circle in Mokokchung Sadar sub-division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Impur constituency, which are: Arkakong, Angetyongpang, Mongoya, Koridang, Jangpetkong. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Impur:

The geographic coordinates of Impur is: 26°24’26.3"N 94°32’03.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Impur

List of candidates contesting from Impur Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T N MannenParty: NDPPAge: 73Gender: MaleProfession: Business, Politician and Social WorkerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 15.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 73.6 lakh

Candidate name: BendangkokbaParty: INCAge: 63Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Govt. ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Impur election result or click here for compact election results of Impur and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Impur go here.

Read all the Latest News here