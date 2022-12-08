In Himachal Pradesh’s Cliff-hanger, These Four Independents Could Play a Key Role for BJP

With the results of Himachal Pradesh assembly elections continue to be a cliff-hanger, it is the four Independents leading in their respective constituencies who could now play the key role for the BJP, if the party proposes to stake claim for the formation of the government.

The four Independents who are leading are Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, KL Thakur from Nalagarh in Solan, Hiteshwar Singh of Banjar in Kullu, and Ashish Kumar in Hamirpur Sadar. While the three are BJP rebels, Ashish Kumar had quit the Congress.

The BJP top leadership has reportedly started reaching out to the Independents who quit the party to contest in the assembly elections.

CNN-News18 has learnt that the Congress, which is looking to make a comeback in Himachal Pradesh, will be moving its winning MLAs to a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, by 8pm on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh has had the tradition of not repeating the incumbent government since 1985, and this time, too, could be the same. Sources say senior party leader Vinod Tawde is being dispatched to Shimla to oversee the results and attempts for government formation.

Though in some constituencies it’s a neck-and-neck fight between BJP and Congress, but it seems that Independents could hold the key.

If the BJP wins in Himachal too, as the party is seeing significant gains in Gujarat, it could be a big boost to the workers and cadre for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At 12 pm on Thursday, the BJP was winning 5 seats and leading in 27 seats out of the total 68 while the Congress is ahead in 38 constituencies and has grabbed 2.

