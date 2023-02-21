With only weeks to go for the all-crucial Karnataka elections, the BJP leadership has its eyes set on the state. Only a few weeks ago, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state. Now, JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, took part in a convention in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru. Nadda, who first went to Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi and had darshan of Lord Krishna, held a meeting with Swamijis at the Mutt. In the meeting with Swamijis, they laid down 10 demands in front of Nadda.

Sanatana Dharma culture should be recognized

Steps should be taken to implement Equal Civil Code

National Education Policy implementation should be a priority

Coastal natural and cultural resources should be protected

Coastal youth migration should be controlled

Government should give proper recognition to the Tulu language

NIA to counter extremism efficiently

Strengthen the law on cow slaughter

A corruption-free, clean and transparent administration

Strict action be taken to prevent encroachment of land of temples

Nadda also attended the Arecanut Growers Convention in Chikkamagaluru. Nadda was felicitated with a nut sheet cap by Arecanut growers at the convention.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that in 2012, the MIP (Minimum Import Price) for areca nut was Rs 75. It was Rs 161 when PM Narendra Modi’s government came to power and at present, the MIP is Rs 251. Many groundnut growers, including CT Ravi Kateel and Arun Singh, participated in the conference.

Nadda spoke about how the areca nut industry is the backbone of Karnataka and how the state has benefitted from it. He also recalled how BS Yeddyurappa walked 62 km in 1983 to create awareness about issues faced by areca nut farmers. He also said that only Prime Minister Modi was a true friend to the farmers and said the other parties did not support the areca nut industry.

According to Nadda, in 2017, there were 2.79 lakh acres of land available for areca nut farming in Karnataka. Today they are growing nuts on 5.41 lakh acres. The number of groundnut growers has increased by 78 per cent, he said.

