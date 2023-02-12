Days ahead of the Meghalaya assembly elections, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan as the state’s new governor. The reshuffle came with just 15 days left for the state to go to polls on February 27.

Chauhan is a former BJP leader and six-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh. He was an active politician before becoming the governor.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Chauhan contested as the BJP candidate from Ghosi and defeated close contestant Abbas Ansari of the BSP. In fact, he won from the seat six times, representing different parties.

His son Ram Vilas Chauhan is also an active politician and BJP legislator from Madhuban seat. Arunachal Pradesh governor Brig Dr BD Mishra (retd), who had additional charge of Meghalaya is now appointed as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh.

Read all the Latest Politics News here