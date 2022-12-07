Increase in BJP's Vote Share Attack on Kejriwal's Ego, Says National Gen Secy Tarun Chugh on MCD Polls

Calling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and AAP, the saffron party’s national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, said on Wednesday he is “still confident of the victory".

Chugh told News18 the people of Delhi have voted for the BJP in more numbers and that shows there is no “anti-incumbency". Chugh went on to say that people have “not abandoned the BJP" as predicted by the AAP.

“Last time, in 2017, we got 36% vote, this time it is 40% (as per the trends). Every vote is important and we have to wait till the end. I am sure this increased vote share will be converted into seats," he said.

Chugh also said the wind is in favour of the BJP and the election is a smack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ego.

“People’s vote is the ultimate decider. Kejriwal is no one to decide or predict anything. He is no one to decide who will get 20 seats. It was his ego. And this increase in BJP’s vote share is an attack on Kejriwal’s ego by the people," he added.

He thanked the people of Delhi for voting for the BJP and assured that it will perform much better than the last election eventually.

“People jump into elections when they are confident of winning. We are confident of winning this election too," he told News18.

“It is a neck to neck fight. The seats where we were leading, AAP has won and where AAP was leading, we have won. It will be too soon to say anything until the final results are out," he said.

The BJP leader also said if there was any anti-incumbency, the vote share would not have increased.

“People are standing with us and are supporting us. If people were unhappy this would not have happened (increase in vote share)" he added.

The AAP won 133 seats of the total 250, much ahead of the majority mark of 126 seats. The BJP has secured 101 seats, a good run even after reigning the MCD for 15 years, while the Congress has won nine seats as of 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

