Indora Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Indora seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Reeta Devi (BJP), Jagdish Singh (AAP), Hans Raj (BSP), Laxman Dass (Hindu Samaj Party), Malender Rajan (INC), Nirmal Parshad (IND), Manohar Lal (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 72.71% which is 0.17% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.7 Indora (इन्दोरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Indora is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Indora election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Indora election result or click here for compact election results of Indora and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Indora go here.

Demographic profile of Indora:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 93244 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 47381 were male and 44471 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Indora in 2022 is 939 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 82638 eligible electors, of which 43140 were male, 39498 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 74073 eligible electors, of which 39066 were male, 35007 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Indora in 2017 was 762. In 2012, there were 1535 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Indora:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Reeta Devi of BJP won in this seat defeating Kamal Kishore of INC by a margin of 1,095 which was 1.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.24% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manohar Dhiman of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Kamal Kishor of INC by a margin of 7,369 votes which was 13.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 40.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 7. Indora Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Indora:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Indora:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Indora are: Reeta Devi (BJP), Jagdish Singh (AAP), Hans Raj (BSP), Laxman Dass (Hindu Samaj Party), Malender Rajan (INC), Nirmal Parshad (IND), Manohar Lal (IND).

Voter turnout in Indora:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.71%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.54%, while it was 72.18% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.17% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Indora went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Indora constituency:

Assembly constituency No.7. Indora comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: Indora Tehsil; PCs Gadwal, Ghodan, Sohada, Bhanudi, Gangath, lodhwan, Dainkwan & Charod of Gangath KC of Nurpur Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Indora constituency, which are: Nurpur, Fatehpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Pathankot and Hoshiarpur districts of Punjab.

Map location of Indora:

The geographic coordinates of Indora is: 32°09’11.2"N 75°43’18.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Indora

List of candididates contesting from Indora Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Reeta Devi

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 69.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 87.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 21 lakh

Candidate name: Jagdish Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 46

Profession: Agriculture and Property Dealer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 48.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Candidate name: Hans Raj

Party: BSP

Age: 72

Profession: Army Retired Person

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 13.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Laxman Dass

Party: Hindu Samaj Party

Age: 34

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Malender Rajan

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Businessman , Agricultrist and Govt. Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 57.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 75 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.7 lakh

Candidate name: Nirmal Parshad

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Labour & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 55.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 51 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Manohar Lal

Party: IND

Age: 63

Profession: Ex-Member of Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh and Vice Chairman HPGIC

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh

