Jahangir Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.18

Ward No.18 Jahangir Puri (जहांगीरपुरी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Badli Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Jahangir Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Jahangir Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Jahangir Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Jahangir Puri was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Jahangir Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Jahangir Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Timsy Sharma (AAP), Divya Jha (BJP), Dilshana (BSP), Sunita Devi (INC), Mamta (IND).

MLA and MP of Jahangir Puri

Ajesh Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 5. Badli Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Jahangir Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Jahangir Puri

According to the delimitation report, Jahangir Puri ward has a total population of 80,335 of which 15,048 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 18.73% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Jahangir Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Jahangir Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Bhalaswa Dairy Block-A, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Bhalaswa Dairy Block-B, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Bhalaswa Dairy Block-C, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jj Colony (Slum), Bhalaswa Dairy, Block A 2, A3, A5, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jj Colony (Slum), Bhalaswa Dairy, Block C2, C5, C6; “Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jahangir Pur Resetelment Jj Colony Block I, J, K1;" “Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Qalander Colony T-Huts, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Rajeev Nagar,;" Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Sharda Nand Colony, Block A, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Sharda Nand Colony, Block C, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Sharda Nand Colony, Block D, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Sharda Nand Colony, Block E, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Sharda Nand Colony, Block F, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Sharda Nand Colony, Block G; Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Bhalaswa Village, Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, T-Huts, Kathiya Baba Ashram, Guru Nanak Dev Colony; Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jahangir Pur Resetelment Jj Colony, Block I; Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jahangir Pur Resetelment Jj Colony, Block J; “Ct Bhalaswa Jhangir Pur, Jahangir Pur Resetelment Jj Colony Block I, J, K1;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 18. Jahangir Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Timsy Sharma; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,74,177; Total liabilities: Rs 3,68,591.

Candidate name: Divya Jha; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,94,49,067; Total liabilities: Rs 3,92,000.

Candidate name: Dilshana; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 2,60,79,000; Total liabilities: Rs 40,000.

Candidate name: Sunita Devi; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,77,30,227; Total liabilities: Rs 4,66,345.

Candidate name: Mamta; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,95,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

