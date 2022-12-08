Jaisinghpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jaisinghpur seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ravinder Kumar Dhiman (BJP), Santosh Kumar (AAP), Yadvinder Goma (INC), Dr Kehar Singh (IND), Surender Singh (IND), Sushil Kumar (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 65.31% which is 0% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.13 Jaisinghpur (जयसिंहपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Jaisinghpur is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Jaisinghpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jaisinghpur election result or click here for compact election results of Jaisinghpur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jaisinghpur go here.

Demographic profile of Jaisinghpur:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 85180 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 40915 were male and 42544 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jaisinghpur in 2022 is 1040 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 77477 eligible electors, of which 38123 were male, 39354 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 74165 eligible electors, of which 36352 were male, 37813 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jaisinghpur in 2017 was 941. In 2012, there were 2487 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jaisinghpur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Ravinder Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Yadvinder Goma of INC by a margin of 10,710 which was 21.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 57.69% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Yadvinder Goma of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Atma Ram of BJP by a margin of 9,735 votes which was 21.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 13. Jaisinghpur Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jaisinghpur:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jaisinghpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Jaisinghpur are: Ravinder Kumar Dhiman (BJP), Santosh Kumar (AAP), Yadvinder Goma (INC), Dr Kehar Singh (IND), Surender Singh (IND), Sushil Kumar (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Jaisinghpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.31%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.31%, while it was 61.26% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jaisinghpur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jaisinghpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.13. Jaisinghpur comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: Jaisinghpur Tehsil; PCs Salyana, Parnoh, Ram Nagar, Andretta, Kangri, Bhuana of Panchrukhi KC, PCs Khera Buhla, Jaind & loharakad of Bhawarna KC of Palampur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Jaisinghpur constituency, which are: Sullah, Palampur, Baijnath, Jogindernagar, Dharampur, Sujanpur, Jawalamukhi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jaisinghpur:

The geographic coordinates of Jaisinghpur is: 31°56’13.2"N 76°33’44.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jaisinghpur

List of candididates contesting from Jaisinghpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ravinder Kumar Dhiman

Party: BJP

Age: 61

Profession: PNB Senior Managar (Retiree) and MLA to 13 Jaisinghpur AC

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 34.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 26.3 lakh

Candidate name: Santosh Kumar

Party: AAP

Age: 49

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 84 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 44 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 33 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 51 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.2 lakh

Candidate name: Yadvinder Goma

Party: INC

Age: 36

Profession: Ex MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 65 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 87.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 15.8 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Kehar Singh

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: Research Scientist and Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Surender Singh

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sushil Kumar

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 47

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 39 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 23.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.5 lakh

