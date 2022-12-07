Jaitpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.184

Ward No.184 Jaitpur (जेतपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Badarpur Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Jaitpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Jaitpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Jaitpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Jaitpur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Jaitpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Jaitpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Hema (AAP), Rachna Mishra (BJP), Shamson Nisha (BSP), Sana Fatima (INC), Uzma Khan (IND).

MLA and MP of Jaitpur

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 53. Badarpur Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Jaitpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Jaitpur

According to the delimitation report, Jaitpur ward has a total population of 62,317 of which 4,642 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 7.45% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Jaitpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Jaitpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Jait Pur C.T. Jait Pur Village; Jait Pur C.T.(J Block) Arpan Vihar, Jait Pur C.T.Jaitpur Extn-I (A, C, F, K Block) Arpan Vihar, Jait Pur C.T.Jaitpur Extn-I (C, D- Block), Jait Pur C.T.Jaitpur Extn-I F- Block) Madrasi Colony, Jait Pur C.T.Jaitpur Extn-I Ismail Pur Road(B -Block), Jait Pur C.T.Jaitpur Extn-I Ismail Pur Road(H -Block); “Jait Pur C.T.Jaitpur Extn. (D-I, D- Ii), Jait Pur C.T.Jaitpur Extn.I (Block- I), Jait Pur C.T.Jaitpur Extn.Ii (Block -F, G) Khadda Colony, Jait Pur C.T.Khadda Colony (A, B-Block), Jait Pur C.T.Khadda Colony (C, D, E, F, G, H -Block);" Jaitpur Ext F, E, E-I, N.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 184. Jaitpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Hema; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 88,05,580; Total liabilities: Rs 10,97,188.

Candidate name: Rachna Mishra; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 13,97,421; Total liabilities: Rs 5,77,514.

Candidate name: Shamson Nisha; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 1,69,91,658; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sana Fatima; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 61,78,419; Total liabilities: Rs 18,69,545.

Candidate name: Uzma Khan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 86,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

