Jama Masjid ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.75

Ward No.75 Jama Masjid (जामा मस्जिद) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Jama Masjid went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Jama Masjid corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Jama Masjid ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Jama Masjid was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Jama Masjid candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Jama Masjid ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sultana Abad (AAP), Asha Verma (BJP), Shahin Parveen (INC), Uzma (IND), Farjana Begum (IND).

MLA and MP of Jama Masjid

Parlad Singh Sawhney of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 20. Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Jama Masjid is a part.

Demographic profile of Jama Masjid

According to the delimitation report, Jama Masjid ward has a total population of 46,051 of which 2,258 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 4.9% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Jama Masjid ward

The following areas are covered under the Jama Masjid ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bazaar Matia Mahal Gali Kababian, Katra Ghayasuddin, Gali Maulana Ishak, Gali Gokul Shah And Masjid Anar Wali., Gali Garhhayya, Gali Matia Mahal Gali Hakeem Harifuddin And Gali Hakim Shah Gali Peer Ji Wali, Gali Gortia, Gali Shakowali; Faiz Bazaar (Subhash Marg)Kucha Lal Man, Mohall Jatwara-Gali Neem Wali Gali Hospital Wali Hospital Lane And Urdu Bazar, Gali Imran; Gali Rajan, Gali Baradari, Kucha Nahar Khan, Kucha Chellan, Gali Asaf Ali, , Gali Nawab Sharifuddin Gali Ambiya. Gali Mandir Wali. Gali Mohammad Shah, Gali Aulia, Kamra Bangashkucha Beg Ullah, Gali Roshanlal; “Haveli Azam Khanhaveli Azam Khan. Gali Peer Wali, Gali Nanney Wali Gali Ahmed Shah Gali Masjid Ahar Wali, Gali Mochian, Gali Khambaran, Gali Syed Ali., Gali Sohan Lal Sunar,;" Ikucha Bhawani Dass. Kucha Dakhni Rai. Gali Dai Wali Gali Tehsil Dar, Gali Patli, Gali Rajan, Gali Baradari; Ikucha Bhawani Dass. Kucha Dakhni Rai. Gali Dai Wali Gali Tehsil Dar, Gali Patli, Gali Rajan, Gali Baradari, Kalan Mahalgali Master Alte And Gali Gondni Wali, Gali Hospital Wali,; Kucha Faulad Khangali Hakim Namlililk, Gali Mazaar Wali, Gali Haji Nasir Ali, Gali Manihar Wali Gali Jaman Wali Gali Shrif Wali, Gali Master Chan Sukh Gali Bari Wali Gali Madarsa Wali; Meena Bazar Jamay Masjid; Roshan Pura Katra Mahal Sarai Roshan Pura Gali Mata Wali; “Sir Syed Ahmed Roadkucha Chellan, Gali Mona Khan Gali Garhyya Gali Captain Gali Mandir Wali, Kucha Tara Chand;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 75. Jama Masjid ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sultana Abad; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 27,93,396; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Asha Verma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 42,06,093; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shahin Praveen; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 61,43,000; Total liabilities: Rs 15,75,000.

Candidate name: Farjana Begum; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,27,250; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Uzma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,70,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

