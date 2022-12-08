Jamalpur - Khadia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Jamalpur - Khadia seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Bhushan Ashok Bhatt (BJP), Harunbhai F Nagori (AAP), Sabirbhai Kabliwala (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Imran Khedawala (INC), Mehbub Mohamadbhai Rangrej (IND), Sarfrajhusen Sabirhusen Ansari (IND), Sanjuben Sohanlal Regar (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Bukeliya Hiteshbhai Sanjaybhai (Rashtriya Power Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.29% which is -7.02% compared to the 2017 elections.>>Constituency No.52 Jamalpur - Khadia (જમાલપુર - ખાડિયા) (Jamalpur-Khadiya) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Jamalpur - Khadia is part of Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban. This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.33% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.56%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.>>In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,923 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,10,377 were male and 1,07,543 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender./>/>The electorate gender ratio in Jamalpur - Khadia in 2022 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.>>In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,98,179 eligible electors, of which 1,01,230 were male, 96948 female and 1 electors of the third gender.>>In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,446 eligible electors, of which 94310 were male, 88135 female and 1 voters of the third gender.>>The number of service voters in Jamalpur - Khadia in 2017 was 12. In 2012, there were 67 service voters registered in the constituency.>>;Past winners / MLAs of Jamalpur - Khadia:>>>In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala of INC won in this seat defeating Bhushan Ashok Bhatt of BJP by a margin of 29,339 which was 22.68% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 57.92% in 2017 in this seat.>>In 2012, Bhatt Bhushan Ashok of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Samirkhan Vajirkhan Sipai of INC by a margin of 6,331 votes which was 5.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.63% in the seat.>>In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 52. Jamalpur - Khadia Assembly segment of the 8. Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Kirit P Solanki of BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat defeating Raju Parmar of INC. >>In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat.>>;Number of contestants in Jamalpur - Khadia:>>;A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.>>;Contesting candidates in Jamalpur - Khadia:>>>The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Jamalpur - Khadia are: Bhushan Ashok Bhatt (BJP), Harunbhai F Nagori (AAP), Sabirbhai Kabliwala (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Imran Khedawala (INC), Mehbub Mohamadbhai Rangrej (IND), Sarfrajhusen Sabirhusen Ansari (IND), Sanjuben Sohanlal Regar (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Bukeliya Hiteshbhai Sanjaybhai (Rashtriya Power Party).>>;Voter turnout in Jamalpur - Khadia:>>>According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.31%, while it was 68.19% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.02% compared to the 2017 turnout.>>;Poll dates:>>>Jamalpur - Khadia went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.>>;Extent of Jamalpur - Khadia constituency:>>>Assembly constituency No.52. Jamalpur - Khadia comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 1, 5, 6, 39.>>A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jamalpur - Khadia constituency, which are: Ellisbridge, Dariapur, Bapunagar, Danilimda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state. >>;Map location of Jamalpur - Khadia:>>>The geographic coordinates of Jamalpur - Khadia is: 23°00’24.8"N 72°34’43.7"E. =’https://www.google.com/maps/place/23%C2%B000’24.8%22N+72%C2%B034’43.7%22E/@23.0069,72.5766113,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m4!3m3!8m2!3d23.0069!4d72.5788′ target=’_blank’>Click here to view the location> on Google Maps.>>;Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jamalpur - Khadia>>>List of candididates contesting from Jamalpur - Khadia Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: ;Bhushan Ashok Bhatt> >Party: BJP >Age: 59 > Profession: Social worker >Number of criminal cases: 1 >Education: 12th Pass >Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore >Liabilities: Rs 43 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 86.4 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 1.9 crore >Total income: Rs 17.2 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Harunbhai. F. Nagori> >Party: AAP >Age: 46 > Profession: Construction Firm >Number of criminal cases: 1 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 80.1 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 25.1 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 55 lakh >Total income: Rs 9.7 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Sabirbhai Kabliwala> >Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen >Age: 58 > Profession: Director of Shaya Paper Pvt. Ltd. >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 5.5 crore >Liabilities: Rs 86.8 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore >Immovable assets: Rs 3.1 crore >Total income: Rs 20.3 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Imran Khedawala> >Party: INC >Age: 56 > Profession: Family Cloth Business >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 49.7 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore >Total income: Rs 12.3 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Mehbub Mohamadbhai Rangrej> >Party: IND >Age: 67 > Profession: Musical Show Organizer and Social Service >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 3 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Sarfrajhusen Sabirhusen Ansari> >Party: IND >Age: 42 > Profession: Garment Job >Number of criminal cases: 1 >Education: 5th Pass >Total assets: Rs 11.5 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 11.5 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 11.5 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Sanjuben Sohanlal Regar> >Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party >Age: 33 > Profession: Private Job >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 21.2 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 5.9 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 9.2 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Bukeliya Hiteshbhai Sanjaybhai> >Party: Rashtriya Power Party >Age: 28 > Profession: Sewing and Social worker >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 28500 >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 3500 >Immovable assets: Rs 25000 >Total income: Rs 0 