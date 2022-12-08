Jamnagar North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jamnagar North seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rivasinh Hardevsinh Solanki (Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja) (BJP), Karshanbhai Karmur (Ahir Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karmur) (AAP), Advocate Jagdish Manshibhai Gadhavi (BSP), Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja (INC), Anvar Daud Kakal (IND), Chavda Ashok Nathabhai (IND), Jahid Aavadbhai Jami (IND), Hinaben Depabhai Makwana (IND), Malek Aadil Rasidbhai (IND), Ker Rahim Osmanbhai (IND), Miya Aamin Rahimbhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 57.82% which is -7.68% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.78 Jamnagar North (જામનગર ઉત્તર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Jamnagar district of Gujarat. Jamnagar North is part of Jamnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Jamnagar North election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jamnagar North election result or click here for compact election results of Jamnagar North and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jamnagar North go here.

Demographic profile of Jamnagar North:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.52% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.63%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,483 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,34,765 were male and 1,28,717 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jamnagar North in 2022 is 955 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,18,785 eligible electors, of which 1,13,754 were male, 1,05,031 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,733 eligible electors, of which 95540 were male, 87193 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jamnagar North in 2017 was 116. In 2012, there were 271 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jamnagar North:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha (Hakubha) of BJP won in this seat defeating Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya of INC by a margin of 40,963 which was 28.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.26% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha (Hakubha Jadeja) of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ayar Bera Mulubhai Hardasbhai of BJP by a margin of 9,448 votes which was 7.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 78. Jamnagar North Assembly segment of the 12. Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat defeating Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jamnagar North:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 24 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jamnagar North:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Jamnagar North are: Rivasinh Hardevsinh Solanki (Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja) (BJP), Karshanbhai Karmur (Ahir Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karmur) (AAP), Advocate Jagdish Manshibhai Gadhavi (BSP), Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja (INC), Anvar Daud Kakal (IND), Chavda Ashok Nathabhai (IND), Jahid Aavadbhai Jami (IND), Hinaben Depabhai Makwana (IND), Malek Aadil Rasidbhai (IND), Ker Rahim Osmanbhai (IND), Miya Aamin Rahimbhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Jamnagar North:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.5%, while it was 66.76% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.68% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jamnagar North went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jamnagar North constituency:

Assembly constituency No.78. Jamnagar North comprises of the following areas of Jamnagar district of Gujarat: 1. Jamnagar Taluka (Part) - Navagam Ghed (m). 2. Jamnagar Taluka (Part) - Jamnagar municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 1,2,3,4,5, Jamnagar (oG) 18, Jamnagar Port Area 19.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jamnagar North constituency, which are: Jamnagar South, Jamnagar Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jamnagar North:

The geographic coordinates of Jamnagar North is: 22°28’37.6"N 70°10’26.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jamnagar North

List of candididates contesting from Jamnagar North Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rivasinh Hardevsinh Solanki (Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja)

Party: BJP

Age: 32

Profession: Business And Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 97.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 64.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 33.1 crore

Total income: Rs 18.7 crore

Candidate name: Karshanbhai Karmur (Ahir Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karmur)

Party: AAP

Age: 53

Profession: Social Work and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 53.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 62 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Advocate Jagdish Manshibhai Gadhavi

Party: BSP

Age: 31

Profession: Lawer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 38.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 27 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 32 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja

Party: INC

Age: 54

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 65.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 5.2 lakh

Candidate name: Anvar Daud Kakal

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chavda Ashok Nathabhai

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 61000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 61000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jahid Aavadbhai Jami

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 54000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 54000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hinaben Depabhai Makwana

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14120

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Malek Aadil Rasidbhai

Party: IND

Age: 27

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 31000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 31000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ker Rahim Osmanbhai

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 42000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 42000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Miya Aamin Rahimbhai

Party: IND

Age: 25

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 21000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 21000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

