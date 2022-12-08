Jamnagar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jamnagar Rural seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Patel Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai (BJP), Prakash Dhirubhai Donga (AAP), Kasam Nurmamad Khafi (BSP), Ahir Jivanbhai K Kumbharvadiya (INC), Bhuralal Meghajibhai Parmar (IND), Chandra Dharmendra Dhirajlal (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.91% which is -2.37% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.77 Jamnagar Rural (જામનગર ગ્રામ્ય) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Jamnagar district of Gujarat. Jamnagar Rural is part of Jamnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Jamnagar Rural election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jamnagar Rural election result or click here for compact election results of Jamnagar Rural and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jamnagar Rural go here.

Demographic profile of Jamnagar Rural:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.33%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,53,496 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,30,083 were male and 1,23,413 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jamnagar Rural in 2022 is 949 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,516 eligible electors, of which 1,16,911 were male, 1,06,605 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,173 eligible electors, of which 98961 were male, 87212 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jamnagar Rural in 2017 was 127. In 2012, there were 355 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jamnagar Rural:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dharaviya Vallabhbhai Veljibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Patel Raghavjibhai Hansarajbhai of BJP by a margin of 6,397 which was 4.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.5% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Raghavji Hansraj Patel of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Faldu Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai of BJP by a margin of 3,304 votes which was 2.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.76% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 77. Jamnagar Rural Assembly segment of the 12. Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat defeating Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jamnagar Rural:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 27 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jamnagar Rural:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Jamnagar Rural are: Patel Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai (BJP), Prakash Dhirubhai Donga (AAP), Kasam Nurmamad Khafi (BSP), Ahir Jivanbhai K Kumbharvadiya (INC), Bhuralal Meghajibhai Parmar (IND), Chandra Dharmendra Dhirajlal (IND).

Voter turnout in Jamnagar Rural:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.28%, while it was 72.64% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.37% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jamnagar Rural went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jamnagar Rural constituency:

Assembly constituency No.77. Jamnagar Rural comprises of the following areas of Jamnagar district of Gujarat: 1. Jamnagar Taluka (Part) Villages - Sarmat, Gordhanpar, Khara Beraja, Dhinchda, Rozibet, Nava Nagna, Juna Nagna, Dhunvav, Khijadiya, Jambuda, Sachana, Rampar, Fala, Dhrangda, Khambhalida Nanovas, Khambhalida motovas, Khijadiya Ravani, Ranjitpar, Khilos, Nani Banugar, moti Banugar, Shekhpat, Khimrana, Naghedi, Vasai, Bed, mungani, Gagva, moti Khavdi, Nani Khavdi, Sapar, Amra, Ravalsar, lakha Baval, Kansumara, morkanda, Theba, Hapa, Bada, Suryapara, lakhani motovas, lakhani Nanovas, Tamachan, Jamvanathali, Chavda, moda, Gangajala, Alia, mota Thavariya, Khimaliya, Dared, masitiya, Champa Beraja, Jivapar, Gaduka, Balambhdi, Dodhiya, Vav Beraja, Chela, Dadiya, mokhana, Suvarda, Vijarkhi, Sapda, Beraja, Jaga, Varna, Virpar, Veratiya, Khara Vedha, Sumri (Dhutarpar), Dhudasiya, Dhutarpar, medi, Nani matli, Pasaya, modpar, Fachariya, miyatra, Harshadpar, Naranpar, Changa, Chandragadh, Khoja Beraja, lonthiya, Bavariya, lavadiya, Naghuna, Nana Thavariya, Hadmatiya, matva, moti Bhalsan, Sumri (Bhalsan), Konza, makvana, Dhandha, Chandraga, Vaniyagam, Vagadiya, Valupir (Kado), Vokatiyo (Kado), Gujh (Kado), Pirotan (Bet), Ravan (Kado), magariyo (Kado), Panjavo (Kado), Kalyan (Kado), Idariyo (Kado), Dhokad (Kado), Sachana megharva(Kado), Sikka (CT), Digvijaygram (CT), Bedi (CT), Vibhapar. 2. Jodiya Taluka (Part) Villages - Jodiya, Badanpar (Jodiya), Kunad, Khavral (Kado), Balachadi, Khiri, Hadiyana, Baradi, Beraja, Vavdi, Nesda, limbuda, Anada, Bhadra, lakhtar.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jamnagar Rural constituency, which are: Kalavad (SC), Jamjodhpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jamnagar Rural:

The geographic coordinates of Jamnagar Rural is: 22°29’16.8"N 70°02’44.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jamnagar Rural

List of candididates contesting from Jamnagar Rural Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Patel Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: Business and Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Total income: Rs 28.2 lakh

Candidate name: Prakash Dhirubhai Donga

Party: AAP

Age: 35

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.9 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 54.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Total income: Rs 42.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kasam Nurmamad Khafi

Party: BSP

Age: 49

Profession: Construction, Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 98000

Moveable assets: Rs 38.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 63.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ahir Jivanbhai K. Kumbharvadiya

Party: INC

Age: 52

Profession: Petrol Pump, Restaurant, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 6.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Total income: Rs 22.9 lakh

Candidate name: Bhuralal Meghajibhai Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 68

Profession: Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 65000

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chandra Dharmendra Dhirajlal

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

