Jamnagar South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jamnagar South seat in Gujarat. A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Akbari Divyeshbhai Ranchhodbhai (BJP), Vishal Rajbal Tyagi (AAP), Kamleshkumar Jentilal Hirpara (Bharatiya National Janta Dal), Makuben Kishorbhai Rathod (Meenaben) (BSP), Gohel Mukesh Vajubhai (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Kathiriya Manojbhai Gordhanbhai (INC), Alimamad Ishak Palani (IND), Jitesh Babubhai Rathod (IND), Kadari Mahmad Hushen Aarifmiya (IND), Chauhan Bharatbhai Mohanbhai (IND), Abjal Mamadbhai Bhaya (IND), Parmar Arjunbhai Karshanbhai (IND), Pattani Chandrakant Mohanlal (IND), Chauhan Juned Abdul Rajak (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 57.27% which is -7.28% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.79 Jamnagar South (જામનગર દક્ષિણ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Jamnagar district of Gujarat. Jamnagar South is part of Jamnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Jamnagar South election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jamnagar South election result or click here for compact election results of Jamnagar South and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jamnagar South go here.

Demographic profile of Jamnagar South:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.47% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.4%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,740 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,17,325 were male and 1,13,405 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jamnagar South in 2022 is 967 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,06,582 eligible electors, of which 1,06,288 were male, 1,00,292 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,141 eligible electors, of which 95231 were male, 88907 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jamnagar South in 2017 was 56. In 2012, there were 124 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jamnagar South:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldu (R C Faldu) of BJP won in this seat defeating Ashok Lal of INC by a margin of 16,349 which was 12.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.41% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Trivedi Vasuben Narendrabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Lal Jitendra Haridas (Jitu Lal) of INC by a margin of 2,862 votes which was 2.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.16% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 79. Jamnagar South Assembly segment of the 12. Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat defeating Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jamnagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jamnagar South:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jamnagar South:

Voter turnout in Jamnagar South:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.27%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.55%, while it was 65.78% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.28% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jamnagar South went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jamnagar South constituency:

Assembly constituency No.79. Jamnagar South comprises of the following areas of Jamnagar district of Gujarat: Jamnagar Taluka (Part) - Jamnagar municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jamnagar South constituency, which are: Jamnagar North, Jamnagar Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jamnagar South:

The geographic coordinates of Jamnagar South is: 22°26’37.7"N 70°02’33.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jamnagar South

List of candididates contesting from Jamnagar South Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Akbari Divyeshbhai Ranchhodbhai

Party: BJP

Age: 44

Profession: Brasparts/Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 55.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.8 lakh

Candidate name: Vishal Rajbal Tyagi

Party: AAP

Age: 33

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 32.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 36.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 32.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 7.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kamleshkumar Jentilal Hirpara

Party: Bharatiya National Janta Dal

Age: 39

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Makuben Kishorbhai Rathod (Meenaben)

Party: BSP

Age: 44

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 29 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gohel Mukesh Vajubhai

Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena

Age: 49

Profession: Army Retd.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 78.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 58 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kathiriya Manojbhai Gordhanbhai

Party: INC

Age: 43

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 19.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 12.1 crore

Total income: Rs 30.2 lakh

Candidate name: Alimamad Ishak Palani

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jitesh Babubhai Rathod

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kadari Mahmad Hushen Aarifmiya

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 81854

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 81854

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chauhan Bharatbhai Mohanbhai

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 55000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 55000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abjal Mamadbhai Bhaya

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.7 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Arjunbhai Karshanbhai

Party: IND

Age: 89

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 24.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 24.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pattani Chandrakant Mohanlal

Party: IND

Age: 63

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Chauhan Juned Abdul Rajak

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 9

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 22.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 17.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

