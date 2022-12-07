Janak Puri South ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.104

Ward No.104 Janak Puri South (जनकपुरी साउथ) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Janakpuri Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Janak Puri South went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Janak Puri South corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Janak Puri South ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Janak Puri South was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Janak Puri South candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Janak Puri South ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Dimple Ahuja (AAP), Akriti Kaur Thapar (BJP), Sangeeta (BSP), Rina Devi (CPM), Geeta (INC).

MLA and MP of Janak Puri South

Rajesh Rishi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 30. Janakpuri Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Janak Puri South is a part.

Demographic profile of Janak Puri South

According to the delimitation report, Janak Puri South ward has a total population of 80,061 of which 5,578 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 6.97% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Janak Puri South ward

The following areas are covered under the Janak Puri South ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Hari Nagar; Janak Puri C-I A,, B.F, C1,; Shiv Nagar; Virender Nagar; Janak Puri T.Huts; Janak Puri Block - C2C, Pkt - 15, Block C2A.Pkt. 15,; Janak Puri Block C-5A C5/B C-5/C C-5/D; Janak Puri Block C-3 Mig Flats, Lig Flats, Blk C-3/A, C-3/E; Janak Puri Block C4/A, C4/B, C4/C C4/D C-4/F, C-4/E, C4/G C4/H; Janak Puri Block C-6/A C-6/B; Janak Puri Block-C2B Pkt - 15; Janak Puri Block-C2C Pkt - 12 Mig Flats; Janak Puri Desu Colony; Janak Puri, Block-C2, , Block - C2C, C2D Pkt - 2 Mig Flats; Nari Niketan And Tihar Jail, Staf Qrs T.Huts; Nari Niketan And Tihar Jail, Staf Qrs T.Huts, Tihar Jail, Jail No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 Pocket. I Ii Iii Iv; Harijan Basti Sita Puri, Sita Puri Part Ii, Sita Puri Part-I; Sita Puri Part-Ii.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 104. Janak Puri South ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Dimple Ahuja; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 48,13,247; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Akriti Kaur Thapar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,08,97,804; Total liabilities: Rs 21,00,000.

Candidate name: Sangeeta; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 24,05,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rina Devi; Party: CPIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 20,75,283; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Geeta; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 68,45,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

