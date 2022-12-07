Janak Puri West ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.106

Ward No.106 Janak Puri West (जनकपुरी वेस्‍ट) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Janakpuri Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Janak Puri West went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Janak Puri West corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Janak Puri West ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Janak Puri West was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Janak Puri West candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Janak Puri West ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Geetu (AAP), Urmila Chawla (BJP), Vibha (BSP), Anushree Khutel (INC), Sunita Rani (IND).

MLA and MP of Janak Puri West

Rajesh Rishi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 30. Janakpuri Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Janak Puri West is a part.

Demographic profile of Janak Puri West

According to the delimitation report, Janak Puri West ward has a total population of 69,625 of which 5,701 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.19% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Janak Puri West ward

The following areas are covered under the Janak Puri West ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Distt Center 1-14 Police Qrts; Janak Puri C-I A,, B.F, C1,; “Janak Puri Lig Flats Block A2A, Telecom Colony;" Janakpuri A 3; Janakpuri A5B And C, A-5A C.Sp; Janakpuri Chander Nagar Block Abc; Janakpuri Lig Flats A-4C Block F.; “Janakpuri P, T Col Type-Ii Bl.No. 1-10, Blk A-1, B- 11-16 B-17-18, A2-A6, A7-A14;" Janakpuri Pankha Road A1, A2 And A3; Narang Colony; Village Asalat Pur; Village Possangipur Janta Flats; Janak Puri, Block-C2, , Block - C2C, C2D Pkt - 2 Mig Flats; East Uttam Nagarblock - A, B, C, D, E; Indira Park Extn, Indra Park; Jj Colony Pankha Road, Including Gali No.-2, T. Huts; Milap Nagar Block - A, B, C, E; Ramdutt Enclave; Uttam Nagar Block - Z, Wz, Uttam Nagar Prem Nagar, Uttam Nagarblock - L, Uttam Nagarblock -C, D, E, F, L; Uttam Nagar Block - A; Uttam Nagar Block - G, Uttam Nagarblock - F; Uttam Nagar Block - K, Uttam Nagarblock - J, Uttam Nagarblock - T; Uttam Nagarblock - B; Uttam Nagarblock - E, Uttam Nagarblock -C, D, E, F, L; Uttam Nagarblock - H; Uttam Nagarblock - M; Uttam Nagarblock - T; Uttam Nagarblock - Z; Uttam Nagarblock -C, D, E, F, L; Uttam Nagardayal Sar South Extn-I, Ii, Iii.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 106. Janak Puri West ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Geetu; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,08,72,693; Total liabilities: Rs 44,61,745.

Candidate name: Urmila Chawla; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 7,25,03,340; Total liabilities: Rs 3,55,770.

Candidate name: Vibha; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anushree Khutel; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,92,75,554; Total liabilities: Rs 52,335.

Candidate name: Sunita Rani; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,77,15,825; Total liabilities: Rs 20,98,258.

