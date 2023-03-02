Jangpetkong Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Jangpetkong seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: T. Chalukumba Ao (JDU), Maj. Toshikaba (Retd) (NPF), Imkong L. Imchen (BJP), I. Talitsuba Imchen (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.42% which is -3.14% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.29 Jangpetkong is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Mokokchung district of Nagaland. Jangpetkong is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jangpetkong election result or click here for compact election results of Jangpetkong and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jangpetkong go here.

Demographic profile of Jangpetkong:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 12649 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 6,464 were male and 6,185 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jangpetkong in 2023 is 957 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 11277 eligible electors, of which 5,820 were male, 5,457 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 10750 eligible electors, of which 5,535 were male, 5,215 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jangpetkong in 2018 was 174. In 2013, there were 256 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jangpetkong:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Longrineken of BJP won in this seat defeating E T Sunup of NPF by a margin of 276 which was 2.68% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.09% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Longrineken of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating E T Sunup of IND by a margin of 156 votes which was 1.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 32.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 29. Jangpetkong Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jangpetkong:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jangpetkong:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Jangpetkong are: T. Chalukumba Ao (JDU), Maj. Toshikaba (Retd) (NPF), Imkong L. Imchen (BJP), I. Talitsuba Imchen (IND).

Voter turnout in Jangpetkong:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.42%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.56%, while it was 88.85% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.14% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jangpetkong went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Jangpetkong constituency:

Assembly constituency No.29. Jangpetkong comprises of the following areas of Mokokchung district of Nagaland: Alongkima H. Q. and Chungliyimsen Station and Changki, Chungliyimsen, Khari, Mongchen, Dibuia, Waromong, Longnak and Merakiong villages of Alongkima, circle; and Mangkulemba circle in Mokokchung Sadar subdivision.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Jangpetkong constituency, which are: Tuli, Arkakong, Impur, Koridang, Alongtaki, Bhandari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Jangpetkong:

The geographic coordinates of Jangpetkong is: 26°27’50.8"N 94°28’11.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jangpetkong

List of candidates contesting from Jangpetkong Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: TemjenmenbaParty: NDPPAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 27.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: LongrinekenParty: LJPRVAge: 55Gender: MaleProfession: LegislatorEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 59 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Imjongwati LongkumerParty: NPFAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: Politician and Social WorkerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

