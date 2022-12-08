Jasdan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Jasdan seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya (BJP), Tejasbhai Bhikhabhai Gajipara (AAP), Bholabhai Bhikhabhai Gohel (INC), Devrajbhai Mashrubhai Makvana (IND), Ramaben Prakashbhai Gorasva (IND), Shamjibhai Ambabhai Dangar (Koli) (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.48% which is -11.47% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.72 Jasdan (જસદણ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Rajkot district of Gujarat. Jasdan is part of Rajkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Jasdan election result

Demographic profile of Jasdan:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.39% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.96%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,56,345 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,34,033 were male and 1,22,312 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jasdan in 2022 is 913 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,28,824 eligible electors, of which 1,20,577 were male, 1,08,247 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,511 eligible electors, of which 1,07,044 were male, 95467 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jasdan in 2017 was 91. In 2012, there were 53 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jasdan:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bavaliya Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Bharat Khodabhai Boghara of BJP by a margin of 9,277 which was 5.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gohel Bholabhai Bhikhabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Bharatbhai Khodabhai Boghra of BJP by a margin of 10,847 votes which was 6.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 72. Jasdan Assembly segment of the 10. Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency. Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat defeating Kagathara Lalitbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rajkot Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jasdan:A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jasdan:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Jasdan are: Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya (BJP), Tejasbhai Bhikhabhai Gajipara (AAP), Bholabhai Bhikhabhai Gohel (INC), Devrajbhai Mashrubhai Makvana (IND), Ramaben Prakashbhai Gorasva (IND), Shamjibhai Ambabhai Dangar (Koli) (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal).

Voter turnout in Jasdan:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.95%, while it was 81.21% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -11.47% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jasdan went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jasdan constituency:

Assembly constituency No.72. Jasdan comprises of the following areas of Rajkot district of Gujarat: 1. Jasdan Taluka. 2. Gondal Taluka (Part) Villages - Dadva Hamirpara, Karmal Kotda. 3. Sayla Taluka (Part) of Surendranagar District Village – ori.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jasdan constituency, which are: Wankaner, Chotila, Limbdi, Botad, Gadhada (SC), Lathi, Gondal, Rajkot Rural (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jasdan:

The geographic coordinates of Jasdan is: 22°04’57.4"N 71°13’26.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jasdan

List of candididates contesting from Jasdan Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya Party: BJP Age: 67 Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 87.5 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore Total income: Rs 14.6 lakh

Candidate name: Tejasbhai Bhikhabhai Gajipara Party: AAP Age: 38 Profession: Farmer & LIC Agent Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore Liabilities: Rs 58.6 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 37.5 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 crore Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: Bholabhai Bhikhabhai Gohel Party: INC Age: 47 Profession: Farming and Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Others Total assets: Rs 3 crore Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 26.6 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 2.8 crore Total income: Rs 5.6 lakh

Candidate name: Devrajbhai Mashrubhai Makvana Party: IND Age: 38 Profession: Agriculture Number of criminal cases: 1 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 62.6 lakh Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 60 lakh Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramaben Prakashbhai Gorasva Party: IND Age: 29 Profession: Housewife & Labor Work Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Literate Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shamjibhai Ambabhai Dangar (Koli) Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal Age: 57 Profession: Retired Employee Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 59.5 lakh Liabilities: Rs 50000 Moveable assets: Rs 29.5 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh Total income: Rs 0

