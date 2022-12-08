Jaswan-Pragpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jaswan-Pragpur seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Bikram Singh (BJP), Sahil Chouhan (AAP), Prem Chand (BSP), Surinder Singh Mankotia (INC), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Sanjay Prashar (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 73.67% which is 4.01% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.11 Jaswan-Pragpur (जसवां परागपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Jaswan-Pragpur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Jaswan-Pragpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jaswan-Pragpur election result or click here for compact election results of Jaswan-Pragpur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jaswan-Pragpur go here.

Demographic profile of Jaswan-Pragpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 79856 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 39660 were male and 38967 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jaswan-Pragpur in 2022 is 983 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 73257 eligible electors, of which 37380 were male, 35877 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 68140 eligible electors, of which 34941 were male, 33199 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jaswan-Pragpur in 2017 was 698. In 2012, there were 1508 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jaswan-Pragpur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Bikram Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Surinder Singh Mankotia of INC by a margin of 1,862 which was 3.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.59% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bikram Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Nikhil Rajour of INC by a margin of 6,093 votes which was 12.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 11. Jaswan-Pragpur Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jaswan-Pragpur:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jaswan-Pragpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Jaswan-Pragpur are: Bikram Singh (BJP), Sahil Chouhan (AAP), Prem Chand (BSP), Surinder Singh Mankotia (INC), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Sanjay Prashar (IND).

Voter turnout in Jaswan-Pragpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.66%, while it was 68.89% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 4.01% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jaswan-Pragpur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jaswan-Pragpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.11. Jaswan-Pragpur comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: Jaswan Tehsil; Rakkar Sub-Tehsil; PCs Pragpur, Baliana, Nalsuha, Garh, Chalali of Dhalliara KC, PCs Karoa, Shamnagar, Jambal & Samnoli of Badhal KC of Dehra Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Jaswan-Pragpur constituency, which are: Dehra, Jawalamukhi, Nadaun, Chintpurni, Gagret. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

Map location of Jaswan-Pragpur:

The geographic coordinates of Jaswan-Pragpur is: 31°49’31.1"N 76°06’35.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jaswan-Pragpur

List of candididates contesting from Jaswan-Pragpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Bikram Singh

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 54.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 81.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 29 lakh

Candidate name: Sahil Chouhan

Party: AAP

Age: 26

Profession: Income From Rent/ Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prem Chand

Party: BSP

Age: 61

Profession: Retired Executive Engineering HPSEB Ltd.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 44.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Surinder Singh Mankotia

Party: INC

Age: 58

Profession: Retired Govt Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Mukesh Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 56

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Sanjay Prashar

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 36 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 33.5 crore

Total income: Rs 4.4 crore

