Jawalapuri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.45

Ward No.45 Jawalapuri (ज्‍वालापुरी) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Jawalapuri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Jawalapuri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Jawalapuri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Jawalapuri was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Jawalapuri candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Jawalapuri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Santosh Devi (AAP), Bimla (BJP), Shakuntala (BSP), Veena Chauhan (INC), Bharti (IND), Hemlata Varun (IND).

MLA and MP of Jawalapuri

Raghuvinder Shokeen of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 11. Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Jawalapuri is a part.

Demographic profile of Jawalapuri

According to the delimitation report, Jawalapuri ward has a total population of 80,685 of which 33,731 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 41.81% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Jawalapuri ward

The following areas are covered under the Jawalapuri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Jwala Puri, Block-C H.No-169-249; Jwala Puri, Block-C, Jwalapuri R-Block; Jwala Puri, Block-C, Village Nangloi Sayad; Jwalapuri Pvc Mkt -D-Block, R.Blk, A Blk; Jwalapuri R-Block; Defence Apptt, Park View Appt; Inder Enclave; Jahahaz Apptt; Jawalapuri Block B; Jwala Puri, Block-C; Jwalapuri Block A; Lord Budha Apptt; Madhur Apptt; Sardar Patel Camp, Hans Raj Mulak Raj Bhatta Camp; Shiv Vihar Block A, B, C, D; Venus Apptt; Vindhyachal Apptt; Virat Apptt; “Nangloi Jat Ct Chanden Vihar, Vamdana Vihar A, B, , C -Block, Nangloi Jat Ct Chanden Viharb -Block;" Nangloi Jat Ct Jj Colony Iii Block-M, L, X, Y; Nangloi Jat Ct Laxmi Park, Laxmi Park Blk-H, G; Nangloi Jat Ct Rao Vihar; Nangloi Jat C.T., Ambica Enclave.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 45. Jawalapuri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Santosh Devi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,87,90,132; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Bimla; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,57,33,381; Total liabilities: Rs 53,13,704.

Candidate name: Shakuntala; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 77,27,331; Total liabilities: Rs 16,43,060.

Candidate name: Veena Chauhan; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,58,10,248; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Bharti; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 32,50,813; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Hemlata Varun; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 90,60,538; Total liabilities: Rs 4,92,000.

