Jawali Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jawali seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Sanjay Guleria (BJP), Baldev Raj (AAP), Bir Singh (BSP), Arun Kumar (Himachal Jan Kranti Party), Chander Kumar (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 72.98% which is -2.02% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.9 Jawali (ज्वाली) (Jawanwala Shahar) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Jawali is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Jawali election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jawali election result or click here for compact election results of Jawali and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jawali go here.

Advertisement

Demographic profile of Jawali:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,01,845 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 50351 were male and 49668 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jawali in 2022 is 986 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 90307 eligible electors, of which 46146 were male, 44161 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 80874 eligible electors, of which 41566 were male, 39308 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Jawali in 2017 was 1084. In 2012, there were 1700 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jawali:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Arjun Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Chander Kumar of INC by a margin of 8,213 which was 12.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Neeraj Bharti of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Arjan Singh of BJP by a margin of 4,434 votes which was 7.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.56% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 9. Jawali Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Jawali:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jawali:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Jawali are: Sanjay Guleria (BJP), Baldev Raj (AAP), Bir Singh (BSP), Arun Kumar (Himachal Jan Kranti Party), Chander Kumar (INC).

Voter turnout in Jawali:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.98%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75%, while it was 71.03% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.02% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jawali went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jawali constituency:

Assembly constituency No.9. Jawali comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: Jawali Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Jawali constituency, which are: Fatehpur, Nurpur, Bhattiyat, Shahpur, Dehra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jawali:

The geographic coordinates of Jawali is: 32°09’07.6"N 76°02’11.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jawali

List of candididates contesting from Jawali Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sanjay Guleria

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: Self Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Total income: Rs 98.3 lakh

Candidate name: Baldev Raj

Party: AAP

Age: 62

Profession: Govt. Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 27 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Bir Singh

Party: BSP

Age: 69

Profession: Govt. Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 23.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arun Kumar

Party: Himachal Jan Kranti Party

Age: 42

Profession: Retired from Air Force

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Moveable assets: Rs 27.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 77 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chander Kumar

Party: INC

Age: 78

Profession: Social and Political Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 28 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 61.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 27.8 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jawali election result or click here for compact election results of Jawali and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jawali go here.

Read all the Latest News here