Jetpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Jetpur seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai Radadiya (BJP), Rohitbhai Vinubhai Bhuva (AAP), Boricha Devshibhai Kumbhabhai (BSP), Deepakbhai Keshavlal Vekariya (D K Vekariya) (INC), Jayendrasinh Govubha Chauhan (IND), Chavda Bharatkumar Nanjibhai (IND), Alpeshkumar V Vadoliya (Right to Recall Party), Rajubhai Arjanbhai Sarvaiya (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.28% which is -7.72% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.74 Jetpur (જેતપુર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Rajkot district of Gujarat. Jetpur is part of Porbandar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Jetpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jetpur election result or click here for compact election results of Jetpur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jetpur go here.

Demographic profile of Jetpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.14%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.96%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,75,679 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,43,543 were male and 1,32,131 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jetpur in 2022 is 920 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,53,435 eligible electors, of which 1,33,230 were male, 1,20,203 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,31,237 eligible electors, of which 1,22,409 were male, 1,08,822 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jetpur in 2017 was 61. In 2012, there were 110 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jetpur:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Ambaliya Ravibhai Jamanadas of INC by a margin of 25,581 which was 14.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.87% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Korat Jashuben Savjibhai of BJP by a margin of 18,033 votes which was 10.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 74. Jetpur Assembly segment of the 11. Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat defeating Lalit Vasoya of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jetpur:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jetpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Jetpur are: Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai Radadiya (BJP), Rohitbhai Vinubhai Bhuva (AAP), Boricha Devshibhai Kumbhabhai (BSP), Deepakbhai Keshavlal Vekariya (D K Vekariya) (INC), Jayendrasinh Govubha Chauhan (IND), Chavda Bharatkumar Nanjibhai (IND), Alpeshkumar V Vadoliya (Right to Recall Party), Rajubhai Arjanbhai Sarvaiya (SP).

Voter turnout in Jetpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71%, while it was 73.51% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.72% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jetpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jetpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.74. Jetpur comprises of the following areas of Rajkot district of Gujarat: 1. Jamkandorna Taluka . 2. Jetpur Taluka. 3. Vadia Taluka (Part) of Amreli District Village – Devalki.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Jetpur constituency, which are: Kalavad (SC), Gondal, Amreli, Visavadar, Dhoraji. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jetpur:

The geographic coordinates of Jetpur is: 21°50’01.3"N 70°33’29.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jetpur

List of candididates contesting from Jetpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai Radadiya

Party: BJP

Age: 41

Profession: Farming/ Social Work. Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 33.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 21.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 12.1 crore

Total income: Rs 58.6 lakh

Candidate name: Rohitbhai Vinubhai Bhuva

Party: AAP

Age: 39

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Boricha Devshibhai Kumbhabhai

Party: BSP

Age: 59

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 31.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 22 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Deepakbhai Keshavlal Vekariya (D.K. Vekariya)

Party: INC

Age: 59

Profession: Commission

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 79.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 72 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.3 lakh

Candidate name: Jayendrasinh Govubha Chauhan

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 54.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chavda Bharatkumar Nanjibhai

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Alpeshkumar V. Vadoliya

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 37

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 34200

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 34200

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajubhai Arjanbhai Sarvaiya

Party: SP

Age: 49

Profession: Farming And Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 88.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 21.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 67 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

