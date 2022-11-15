Jhadoo Chal Raha Hai, Kejriwal Chal Raha Hai, Unki Guarantees Chal Rahi Hai: AAP CM Face Gadhvi | Exclusive

Isudan Gadhvi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) CM face for Gujarat, filed his nomination from the Khambaliya constituency in Dwarka district on November 14.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had said that 40-year-old Gadhvi got as many as 73% votes in a poll conducted by the party. Gadhvi was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation. He hails from a farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward caste (OBC), which accounts for 48% of the state’s population.

Gadhvi has been one of Gujarat’s most popular TV journalists and anchors. His show ‘Mahamanthan’ on VTV News would run from 8-9 pm but was stretched to 9.30 pm on popular demand, with the ratings remaining high.

Gadhvi spoke to CNN-News18 about the contest in Gujarat, his party’s chances and goals. Edited excerpts:

How stiff is this contest for you, considering it is your first time and that you are up against the sitting MLA of the Congress and former minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?

When people fight elections, it is not tough. I didn’t leave journalism or a life of luxury to fight elections or become the Chief Minister. These are not my dreams. Joining politics is a compulsion for me. People had hopes from me. I can fulfil those only by entering politics as power is in politics. If Arvind ji had not joined politics after the Anna Andolan, today Delhi would not have had good schools, good mohalla clinics, good hospitals or free electricity.

The outcome of an election is decided by people. But the manner in which people have hope and faith in Kejriwal’s guarantees, I feel the AAP will sweep the elections, is baar jhadoo chalne wala hai. Even our little-known contestants will win by good margins.

What about you? Your seat?

Ever since I was declared as the CM face, the people of Khambaliya are saying that “for the first time a chief ministerial face is contesting from here, so leave aside the BJP, Congress and other parties, no other party counts here". They are saying that they have to ensure Isudan bhai and the Chief Minister is from our Vidhan Sabha.

Even when I was filing the nominations, so many people from other parties spontaneously joined us, they don’t want anything. When the CM is fighting from here, Gujarat has hopes from the AAP, we don’t have to go anywhere to solve our problems. We will win my seat by a good margin, we have the blessings of the Divine Mother; farmers, employees and the poor people will vote for us. The people of Gujarat have reposed their faith in Kejriwal’s guarantees and we will form the government with a full majority.

This is a claim of the AAP and it is natural considering the AAP is fighting these elections vigorously and is taking efforts. However, a lot of political watchers, objective analysts and opposition leaders are of the opinion that the votes will get divided between the AAP and Congress and it will be ‘advantage BJP’?

It is true that the Congress is cutting into our vote share.

Is the Congress cutting into your vote share or are you cutting into Congress’s vote share?

Today, the Congress is finished. The Congress is fighting these elections only to damage the AAP. I am giving you an example. This is not the Congress of 2017. In 2017, the Congress could have formed the government, but they did not, they got sold instead. However, in February 2021, district panchayat elections were held in 31 district panchayats and the Congress scored zero. The same Congress, in 2015, had won 25 of these and two were tied. This means that in 2015, the Congress had won 27.

You can see clearly that the Congress is nowhere in the picture. The Congress is finished here. No one takes the Congress seriously. You are taking the Congress seriously, that is another matter.

In rural areas, the Congress is still strong?

It was strong, it is not strong now. Even in urban areas, people have hopes from Arvind Kejriwal. Let me give you the example of Surat. In 15 seats, the BJP has been ruling since the past 15 years. If the elections were to be held today, the AAP would win 9 seats. Who is the AAP hurting here? The question is the BJP had 66 urban seats, which it had been winning for the past 15 years because of the Congress. This time, the AAP is winning hearts in urban, rural and adivasi areas. We are strong on 27 adivasi seats. One lakh people attend Arvind Kejriwal ji’s public meetings. This is not a small thing. Lakhs of our guarantee cards have been taken by people, in fact, we ran short of guarantee cards. We have 52,000 booth committees. I agree, after all, I have worked as a journalist, that elections are not won just by the presence of one lakh people in public meetings. Jhadoo chal raha hai, Arvind Kejriwal chal raha hai, unki guarantees chal rahi hai.

I will give you an example. When the Congress makes a promise, no citizen keeps that as their WhatsApp status. When Kejriwal made a promise to police constables that he will give them grade pay, 60,000 police constables kept it as their WhatsApp status. This is why, the AAP is going to form the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is from Gujarat, has indicated that in Gujarat, elections have been and will be fought between the BJP and Congress and that there is no place for a third force. How do you respond to this?

Why is he saying this? It is because he wants to see a strong Congress. Have you seen any top leader of the BJP target the Congress? They are doing that in Himachal. Here, they are strengthening the Congress. Why? So that if they run short of a few MLAs for a full majority, they will take the Congress MLAs and form the government. I appeal to the people of Gujarat not to waste even a single vote on the Congress, because these will go ultimately to the BJP.

During the Goa elections, Kejriwal had appealed to people not to trust the Congress, because on winning, they will join the BJP. We have two MLAs in Goa and even now they are with the AAP, whereas the Congress MLAs have joined the BJP.

One thing is clear. When the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal came, the BJP started running for cover. Now, the BJP’s model stands exposed. Because of corruption in building a bridge, 150 people were killed and not even one minister is jailed. More than 70 people died due to consumption of illicit liquor when there is prohibition on sale of liquor and yet no one resigns. Not one, but tens of papers get leaked, yet no minister goes to jail.

The issues that you mention are real, they affect people. However, when the elections are held, the results are always in favour of the BJP in Gujarat.

That is because there was no AAP. They used to say that they wanted a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, but they are not saying that here. Why are they saying that the Congress is a strong party in Gujarat? Take a look at their public meetings. It is clear that the BJP is scared. Why should anyone vote for the BJP? If they do, there will be paper leaks; 6,000 schools were shut down by the BJP in the past one-and-a-half years. So many people have lost their lives, 150 in Morbi, due to the corruption in the BJP.

On the other hand, people have a reason for voting for the AAP. If they do, their electricity bills will become zero from March 1. There will be some relief from price rise. This money comes from taxes. Arvind Kejriwal ji knows how to run a government. The AAP is not giving a package of Rs 30,000 crore or Rs 30,00,000 crore. During Covid, there was a package of Rs 20,00,000 crore. But the common man did not get anything.

Your model is criticised because it depends heavily on freebies. After some time, there won’t be anything left for you to give to people for free. What is the factor that distinguishes you from the BJP? Because on all important issues, you sound like the BJP…

In 70 years, if we cannot give free and good education to the poor, why have we entered politics? Why are you calling it free? If you buy a litre of petrol or diesel, you pay a tax of Rs 60. Are you getting the value for the tax you are paying? You are forgiving the Rs 11.5-lakh-crore loans of top industrialists, no one has a problem. However, if some relief is given to the poor, it is frowned upon — free ki revadi? The people of Gujarat will answer this.

Are you ready for an alliance with the Congress?

Arre, shubh, shubh boliye. See, we are forming the government. We have trust in the people of Gujarat. People of Gujarat will ensure the AAP forms

a government with a full majority. The people of Gujarat never vote for a hung assembly. People know it will mean loot, buying and selling of MLAs.

Today, the people of Gujarat are so scared of the BJP that on camera, they say they will vote for the BJP. However, off camera, they say ‘jhadoo’. If they say that openly, their shops will be demolished, their carts will be towed away.

If they were so bad, they would not have been ruling for 27 years. After all, it is the people who decide finally…

When was Ravan consumed with ahankar? When his rule continued unchallenged for a long period and there was no one to challenge him. However, Bhagwan Ram had already appeared.

The people of Morbi decided to vote for the BJP in local body elections wholeheartedly, they had decided that they did not want an opposition. There are 52 seats in Morbi and the people of Morbi gave the BJP 52 out of 52. There was no opposition. They gave the contract of the bridge without tenders. Had there been an opposition, there would have been questions. Now, the people of Gujarat will not give them another chance. You can take it from me in writing.

The BJP is raising the issue of Uniform Civil Code. They are promising that they will get the uniform civil code in Himachal and Gujarat. What does AAP have to say on this?

Their intentions are suspect. If they had to do this, after all, it is their government at the Centre, they could have called for meeting with representatives of all religions, taken everyone along and brought in the Uniform Civil Code. They could have brought in the Uniform Civil Code in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where they have governments. They will not do this. Just a day before Uttarakhand voted, they had formed a committee (to implement UCC). Where is the committee today? It is sitting at home. They won the elections. They do not want anything except winning elections. The people of Gujarat are voting on issues. They want free electricity, relief from inflation, good education, employment, examinations without paper leaks, which only Arvind Kejriwal can give.

The Congress has always accused the AAP of being the BJP’s B-team…

The Congress is not there in the picture. Only you are taking the Congress seriously, no one else is. In the past two-and-a-half years, 65 top MLAs of the Congress joined the BJP. In the last elections, the Congress had won 77 MLAs and now it has gone down to 60. When so many MLAs have joined the BJP, you tell me who is the B-team?

What is the biggest challenge for the AAP? This is the largest state where the AAP has contested an election so far. It is also the home turf of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah…

It is true that it is a big state. In the past one month, I have travelled 1,10,000 kilometers. I have toured Gujarat twice. Even today, I have not been able to reach for some public meetings. Earlier, there was no difference in the corruption of Congress and BJP. However, we know that the people of Gujarat want a change, they know that if they vote for the AAP, they will get free electricity, they will save Rs 4,000. So ‘jhadoo chalegi’.

What will be your priorities?

I come from a family of farmers. We are not big people, we don’t have a property of Rs 5,000 crore. My father was a small farmer. I am not the son of any chief minister. I don’t have the backing of any industrialist. We come from ordinary families. Welfare of farmers is my top priority. In the first cabinet, we will make electricity free from March 1, we will end corruption, we will provide a toll-free number for people to complain about bribery and take action immediately. My dream is that there will be 27 chief ministers. No one will have to come to Gandhinagar. CM and ministers will go to the houses of people. This will be a big step. This a big plan that I am discussing with Arvind Kejriwal. On second Saturday, all district officials in the administration will sit in open darbars in their own districts along with the ministers. There are 33 districts, every 15 days, either the chief minister or other minister will visit a district and will stay there from 7am till 8pm. We will start a programme ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’. We will resolve the issues on the spot.

How do you read these elections — a referendum on the popularity of PM Modi and CM Kejriwal? They are the star campaigners for their parties, be it Kejriwal’s ‘guarantees’ or ‘Modiji’s Vikas (Gujarat Model)?

Modi ji is the PM and will remain the PM. Here, the BJP has destroyed Gujarat.

Would you acknowledge that Modi ji is very popular, especially in Gujarat…

When people vote in the elections, they are conscious of whether it is an assembly or a Parliamentary election. You must have noticed that people gave 67 of the 70 seats to Arvind Kejriwal, but the same voters gave 7/7 seats to Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi is the PM, let him work as the PM. Here, CR Patil has caused a lot of destruction. ‘CR Patil ne kabada kar diya’. He wants to become the chief minister despite being a non-Gujarati. That will never be accepted by the people. The people have trust in the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantee.

