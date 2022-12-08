Jhanduta Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.46 Jhanduta (झंडुता) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Jhanduta is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Jhanduta election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jhanduta election result or click here for compact election results of Jhanduta and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jhanduta go here.

Demographic profile of Jhanduta:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.91%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 80977 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 40229 were male and 39498 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jhanduta in 2022 is 982 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 72355 eligible electors, of which 37071 were male, 35284 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 67186 eligible electors, of which 34814 were male, 32372 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jhanduta in 2017 was 714. In 2012, there were 1488 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jhanduta:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Jeet Ram Katwal of BJP won in this seat defeating Beeru Ram Kishore of INC by a margin of 4,962 which was 9.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.07% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rikhi Ram Kondal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Beeru Ram Kishore of INC by a margin of 1,199 votes which was 2.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.99% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 46. Jhanduta Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jhanduta:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jhanduta:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Jhanduta are: Jeet Ram Katwal (BJP), Sudhir Kumar (AAP), Amar Nath (BSP), Vivek Kumar (INC), Raj Kumar (IND), Jitender Pal (IND), Manoj Kumar (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Jhanduta:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.86%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.56%, while it was 69.82% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.7% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jhanduta went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jhanduta constituency:

Assembly constituency No.46. Jhanduta comprises of the following areas of Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh: Jhanduta Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Jhanduta constituency, which are: Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Sri Naina Deviji, Kutlehar, Barsar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jhanduta:

The geographic coordinates of Jhanduta is: 31°21’56.2"N 76°37’01.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jhanduta

List of candididates contesting from Jhanduta Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jeet Ram Katwal

Party: BJP

Age: 66

Profession: IAS (Retd.), Social Activist & MLA

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total income: Rs 31.8 lakh

Candidate name: Sudhir Kumar

Party: AAP

Age: 38

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 28.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 27.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.2 lakh

Candidate name: Amar Nath

Party: BSP

Age: 61

Profession: Agriculture and politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 19.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vivek Kumar

Party: INC

Age: 41

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 69.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 24.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.8 lakh

Candidate name: Raj Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 74.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 98 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Jitender Pal

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manoj Kumar

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

