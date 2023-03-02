Jirang Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Jirang seat in Meghalaya. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sunmoon D. Marak (TMC), Sosthenes Sohtun (NPP), Serimina D. Marak (RPIA), Riya Sangma (BJP), Lee Trevor Bareh (IND), Forcaster Nongrang (IND), Badhok Nongmalieh (UDP), Adrian Lambert Mylliem (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 77.09% which is -7.03% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.10 Jirang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. Jirang is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Jirang election result

Demographic profile of Jirang:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 82.75%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.21%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 42,165 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 21,405 were male and 20,760 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jirang in 2023 is 970 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 35,915 eligible electors, of which 18,432 were male, 17,483 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,281 eligible electors, of which 14,618 were male, 13,663 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jirang in 2018 was 24. In 2013, there were 12 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jirang:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Sosthenes Sohtun of NPP won in this seat defeating Witness Day Sancley of INC by a margin of 220 which was 0.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 31.03% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Lamboklang Mylliem of NESDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Barnabas Nongbah of INC by a margin of 2,496 votes which was 10.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NESDP had a vote share of 41.76% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 10. Jirang Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jirang:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jirang:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Jirang are: Sunmoon D. Marak (TMC), Sosthenes Sohtun (NPP), Serimina D. Marak (RPIA), Riya Sangma (BJP), Lee Trevor Bareh (IND), Forcaster Nongrang (IND), Badhok Nongmalieh (UDP), Adrian Lambert Mylliem (INC).

Voter turnout in Jirang:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.09%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.12%, while it was 87.51% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -7.03% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jirang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Jirang constituency:

Assembly constituency No.10. Jirang comprises of the following areas of Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya: 1. Jirang C. D. Block and 2. 10 Nerbong, 13 Killing, 14 Pilangkata and 15 Byrnihat G.S Circles of umling C.D. Block

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Jirang constituency, which are: Nongpoh, Umsning, Mairang, Mawthadraishan, Rambrai Jyrngam. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kamrup & Kamrup Metropolitican Districts of Assam.

Map location of Jirang:

The geographic coordinates of Jirang is: 25°57’12.2"N 91°37’12.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jirang

List of candidates contesting from Jirang Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sunmoon D. MarakParty: TMCAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: Ex-Government ServantEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 56.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 11.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sosthenes SohtunParty: NPPAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative AssembalyEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 19.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 4.8 croreTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Serimina D. MarakParty: RPIAAge: 53Gender: FemaleProfession: BusinesswomanEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 59.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Riya SangmaParty: BJPAge: 36Gender: FemaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 98.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Lee Trevor BarehParty: INDAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Forcaster NongrangParty: INDAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: FarmerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 58.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 5.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Badhok NongmaliehParty: UDPAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Adrian Lambert MylliemParty: INCAge: 29Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 6.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

