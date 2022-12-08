Jogindernagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Jogindernagar seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Prakash Prem Kumar (BJP), Ravinder Pal Singh (AAP), Narender Kumar (BSP), Kushal Bhardwaj (CPI(M)), Thakur Surender Pal (INC), Baba Lal Giri (IND), Kulbhushan Thakur (IND), Surender Singh Thakur (IND), Sanjeev (IND), Kamal Kant (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party), Mehar Chand (Rashtriya Lokneeti Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 69.01% which is -4.66% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.31 Jogindernagar (जोगिन्दरनगर) (Jogindar Nagar ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Jogindernagar is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Jogindernagar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jogindernagar election result or click here for compact election results of Jogindernagar and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jogindernagar go here.

Demographic profile of Jogindernagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.77% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.65%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,01,046 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 48872 were male and 50043 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jogindernagar in 2022 is 1024 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 90750 eligible electors, of which 45402 were male, 45348 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 84738 eligible electors, of which 42603 were male, 42135 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jogindernagar in 2017 was 1244. In 2012, there were 1743 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jogindernagar:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Prakash Rana of IND won in this seat defeating Gulab Singh Thakur of BJP by a margin of 6,635 which was 9.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 45.75% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gulab Singh Thakur of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Thakur Surender Pal of INC by a margin of 5,916 votes which was 9.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 31. Jogindernagar Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jogindernagar:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jogindernagar:

Voter turnout in Jogindernagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.67%, while it was 71.81% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.66% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jogindernagar went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Jogindernagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.31. Jogindernagar comprises of the following areas of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh: lad Bharol Tehsil & Jogindernagar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Jogindernagar constituency, which are: Jaisinghpur, Baijnath, Darang, Mandi, Dharampur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Jogindernagar:

The geographic coordinates of Jogindernagar is: 31°56’36.2"N 76°46’12.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jogindernagar

List of candididates contesting from Jogindernagar Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Prakash Prem Kumar

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: Self Employed & Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 14.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 10.7 crore

Total income: Rs 54.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ravinder Pal Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 51

Profession: Business/Retired Army Personal

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 66 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 28.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 lakh

Candidate name: Narender Kumar

Party: BSP

Age: 47

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 70800

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 70800

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kushal Bhardwaj

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 53

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 63.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 56.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.9 lakh

Candidate name: Thakur Surender Pal

Party: INC

Age: 62

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 38.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 77.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.4 lakh

Candidate name: Baba Lal Giri

Party: IND

Age: 74

Profession: Saint/Monk

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 21697

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 21697

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kulbhushan Thakur

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Surender Singh Thakur

Party: IND

Age: 64

Profession: Agriculture and Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 25.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 16 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjeev

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Govt. Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 9.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kamal Kant

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 48

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 60.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 18.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 42.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 10220

Candidate name: Mehar Chand

Party: Rashtriya Lokneeti Party

Age: 67

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 26.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 80 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

