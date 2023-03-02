Jolaibari Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Jolaibari seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Dipayan Choudhury (BJP), Asoke Ch. Mitra (CPM), Arup Deb (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 91.79% which is -2.56% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.38 Jolaibari (জোলাইবাড়ি) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and South Tripura district of Tripura. Jolaibari is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jolaibari election result or click here for compact election results of Jolaibari and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Jolaibari go here.

Demographic profile of Jolaibari:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.56% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 37.92%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 48795 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 24,528 were male and 24,267 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jolaibari in 2023 is 989 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 44945 eligible electors, of which 23,026 were male, 21,919 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 41227 eligible electors, of which 21,162 were male, 20,065 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jolaibari in 2018 was 130. In 2013, there were 51 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jolaibari:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Jashabir Tripura of CPM won in this seat defeating Ankya Mog Choudhuri of BJP by a margin of 1568 which was 3.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 49.05% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Jashabir Tripura of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Brajendra Mog Chaudhuri of INC by a margin of 9343 votes which was 23.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 61.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 38. Jolaibari Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jolaibari:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jolaibari:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Jolaibari are: Dipayan Choudhury (BJP), Asoke Ch. Mitra (CPM), Arup Deb (TMP).

Voter turnout in Jolaibari:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.35%, while it was 95.31% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.56% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jolaibari went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Jolaibari constituency:

Assembly constituency No.38. Jolaibari comprises of the following areas of South Tripura district of Tripura: Dakshin Hichachhara, Jolaibari, Purba Pilak and Paschim Pilak Tehsils; Purba Charakbai and muhuripur R.F. mouzas in laxmichhara Tehsil; uttar Barpathari, Kalashi and Dakshin Barpathari mouzas in Kalashi Tehsil; and Paschim Charakbai mouza in Baikhora Tehsil in Belonia Sub-Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Jolaibari constituency, which are: Belonia, Santirbazar, Hrishyamukh, Manu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Jolaibari:

The geographic coordinates of Jolaibari is: 23°14’21.8"N 91°36’47.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jolaibari

List of candidates contesting from Jolaibari Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sukla Charan Noatia

Party: IPFT

Age: 30

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Activist

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kangjari Mog

Party: TMC

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivation

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 65400

Total liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gaurab Mog Choudhury

Party: TMP

Age: 26

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service & Self Employee

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 53766

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Debendra Tripura

Party: CPM

Age: 47

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

