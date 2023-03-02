Jubarajnagar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Jubarajnagar seat in Tripura. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Saurabh Goswami (IND), Sanjay Chaudhury (IND), Narendu Das (IND), Chayan Bhattacharya (INC), Biswa Bandhu Sen (BJP), Bibash Ranjan Das (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86.76% which is -3.83% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.57 Jubarajnagar (যুবরাজনগর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and North Tripura district of Tripura. Jubarajnagar is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Jubarajnagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.94% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.97%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44381 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,401 were male and 21,980 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jubarajnagar in 2023 is 981 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 40987 eligible electors, of which 21,015 were male, 19,972 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 37220 eligible electors, of which 19,191 were male, 18,029 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jubarajnagar in 2018 was 122. In 2013, there were 56 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Jubarajnagar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Ramendra Chandra Debnath of CPM won in this seat defeating Jadab Lal Debnath of BJP by a margin of 649 which was 1.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 48.2% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ramendra Chandra Debnath of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Ranadhir Nath of INC by a margin of 2878 votes which was 8.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 53.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 57. Jubarajnagar Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Jubarajnagar:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Jubarajnagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Jubarajnagar are: Saurabh Goswami (IND), Sanjay Chaudhury (IND), Narendu Das (IND), Chayan Bhattacharya (INC), Biswa Bandhu Sen (BJP), Bibash Ranjan Das (IND).

Voter turnout in Jubarajnagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.76%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.59%, while it was 94% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.83% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Jubarajnagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Jubarajnagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.57. Jubarajnagar comprises of the following areas of North Tripura district of Tripura: Halflong, Tilthai and uptakhali Tehsils; Ramnagar and Deochhara mouzas in Ramnagar Tehsil; and Bilthai mouza in Panisagar Tehsil in Dharmanagar Sub-Division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Jubarajnagar constituency, which are: Kailashahar, Bagbassa, Dharmanagar, Panisagar, Pencharthal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Jubarajnagar:

The geographic coordinates of Jubarajnagar is: 24°19’13.1"N 92°07’16.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Jubarajnagar

List of candidates contesting from Jubarajnagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sailendra Chandra Nath

Party: CPM

Age: 56

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 22.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Candidate name: Malina Debnath

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Service

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 13.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

