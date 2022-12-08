Junagadh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Junagadh seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Sanjay Sukhabhai Koradia (BJP), Chetankumar Harsukhbhai Gajera (AAP), Gorfad Dilipkumar Ranchhodbhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Mayurbhai Harilal Ranva (BSP), Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai (INC), Shashikant Karshanbhai Ravat (IND), Mamtaben Jayantilal Botvadiya (IND), Haresh Manubhai Sardhara (IND), Ghanshyamkumar Himantbhai Mashru (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 55.82% which is -4.77% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.86 Junagadh (જુનાગઢ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Junagadh district of Gujarat. Junagadh is part of Junagadh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Junagadh election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Junagadh election result or click here for compact election results of Junagadh and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Junagadh go here.

Demographic profile of Junagadh:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.99% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.89%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,87,721 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,47,939 were male and 1,39,767 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Junagadh in 2022 is 945 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,56,321 eligible electors, of which 1,32,786 were male, 1,23,525 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,31,603 eligible electors, of which 1,20,741 were male, 1,10,862 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Junagadh in 2017 was 72. In 2012, there were 101 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Junagadh:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Mashru Mahendrabhai Liladharbhai of BJP by a margin of 6,084 which was 3.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.88% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mashru Mahendrabhai Liladharbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai of INC by a margin of 13,796 votes which was 9.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 86. Junagadh Assembly segment of the 13. Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Junagadh:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Junagadh:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Junagadh are: Sanjay Sukhabhai Koradia (BJP), Chetankumar Harsukhbhai Gajera (AAP), Gorfad Dilipkumar Ranchhodbhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Mayurbhai Harilal Ranva (BSP), Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai (INC), Shashikant Karshanbhai Ravat (IND), Mamtaben Jayantilal Botvadiya (IND), Haresh Manubhai Sardhara (IND), Ghanshyamkumar Himantbhai Mashru (IND).

Voter turnout in Junagadh:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.59%, while it was 62.04% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.77% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Junagadh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Junagadh constituency:

Assembly constituency No.86. Junagadh comprises of the following areas of Junagadh district of Gujarat: 1. Junagadh Taluka (Part) Villages - Goladhar, Vadasimdi, Vanandiya, Jhalansar, makhiyala, Pipardi Timbo, majevdi, Patrapsar, Ambaliya, Rupavati, Taliyadhar, Vadhavi, Virpur, Galiyavada, Khalilpur, Sagdividi, Ivnagar, Palasva, Padariya, Datar Hills. 2. Junagadh Taluka (Part) - Junagadh municipal Corporation Ward No. - 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Junagadh constituency, which are: Dhoraji, Visavadar, Manavadar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Junagadh:

The geographic coordinates of Junagadh is: 21°33’36.7"N 70°24’55.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Junagadh

List of candididates contesting from Junagadh Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sanjay Sukhabhai Koradia

Party: BJP

Age: 50

Profession: Vanraj Food Industries Junagadh (15% partnership) 2) Vimal Proteins Industries Junagadh Pvt Ltd ( Director 6.67% Share) 3) Belle View Hotel Junagadh (Partnership 20%) 4) Venu Besan Industries Pvt Ltd Kuvadva ( Director 5% Share) 5) Venu Besan Mill Pvt Ltd

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 18.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 8 crore

Total income: Rs 68.9 lakh

Candidate name: Chetankumar Harsukhbhai Gajera

Party: AAP

Age: 34

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2 lakh

Candidate name: Gorfad Dilipkumar Ranchhodbhai

Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad

Age: 51

Profession: Retired Pera Military

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 43.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mayurbhai Harilal Ranva

Party: BSP

Age: 32

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25000

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.5 lakh

Candidate name: Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai

Party: INC

Age: 77

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 11.1 lakh

Candidate name: Shashikant Karshanbhai Ravat

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Mistri Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 23.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 19 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Mamtaben Jayantilal Botvadiya

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Beauty Parlor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 62500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 62500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Haresh Manubhai Sardhara

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Business & Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 19.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 19.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Ghanshyamkumar Himantbhai Mashru

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 32.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.7 lakh

